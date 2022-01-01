6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula for better processes

February 2022

Traditionally, the search for a suitable radar level sensor begins by asking which frequency would be best for the specific application, or by determining the properties of the medium, the temperature ranges involved and the process fittings required.

Traditionally, choosing an instrument has been a laborious task, but VEGA claims to be transforming the process completely with its new VEGAPULS 6X. “Ultimately, it’s not the sensor that counts, but what the users can achieve with it in their individual processes,” says Frikkie Streicher, MD of VEGA Controls SA. “Just knowing that they’ve chosen the best possible measurement solution and that they’ll reach their goal faster with it makes a big difference in their everyday operations.”

All-round protection

The new VEGAPULS 6X offers advanced features such as:

• A self-diagnosis system that immediately detects damage or interference, to ensure significantly higher availability and safety.

• New radar chip technology with expanded application possibilities and simpler operation.

• In addition to SIL certification, the matter of cybersecurity has also been fully taken into account, including compliance with security standard IEC 62443-4-2 that specifies the strictest requirements for secure communication and access control.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, leandi.hendrikse@vega.com, www.vega.com/radar

