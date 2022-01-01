Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula for better processes

February 2022 Level Measurement & Control

Traditionally, the search for a suitable radar level sensor begins by asking which frequency would be best for the specific application, or by determining the properties of the medium, the temperature ranges involved and the process fittings required.  

Traditionally, choosing an instrument has been a laborious task, but VEGA claims to be transforming the process completely with its new VEGAPULS 6X. “Ultimately, it’s not the sensor that counts, but what the users can achieve with it in their individual processes,” says Frikkie Streicher, MD of VEGA Controls SA. “Just knowing that they’ve chosen the best possible measurement solution and that they’ll reach their goal faster with it makes a big difference in their everyday operations.” 

All-round protection 

The new VEGAPULS 6X offers advanced features such as: 

• A self-diagnosis system that immediately detects damage or interference, to ensure significantly higher availability and safety. 

• New radar chip technology with expanded application possibilities and simpler operation. 

• In addition to SIL certification, the matter of cybersecurity has also been fully taken into account, including compliance with security standard IEC 62443-4-2 that specifies the strictest requirements for secure communication and access control.  

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, leandi.hendrikse@vega.com, www.vega.com/radar


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Diaphragm-type level controls
DRH Components Level Measurement & Control
Bindicator controls have a proven history in applications like bin overflow, empty bins, blocked chutes, clogged conveyors and many more.

Read more...
Level sensors for pet food production
DRH Components Level Measurement & Control
The production of pet food has become a $21 billion industry, whose growth has brought much attention to its associated processes. With more focus on the industry, manufacturers are paying more attention to ingredient costs.

Read more...
Radar instruments in mining
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
VEGA radar measuring instruments hold their own in the difficult environments of gold and platinum mining.

Read more...
Level switch for storage bins
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
Val.Co has introduced a new LPM level switch specifically designed to control the storage of dusts, granules and solid products.

Read more...
Specialist instrumentation for specialised applications
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
Over 30 years of experience puts Val.co at the forefront to supply specialist liquid level, flow, pressure and temperature instrumentation.

Read more...
Radar transmitter ensures efficiency at Australian mine
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
To eliminate supply bottlenecks at an Australian iron ore mine, the processes were better coordinated with VEGAPULS 69 playing an important role.

Read more...
High-reliability float switch
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Level Measurement & Control
ASSTech has added a new simple-to-mount horizontal design of float switch to its Jumo range.

Read more...
Multi-application radar level transmitters
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NGR, a robust, maintenance-free level sensor that uses TDR (time domain reflectometry) technology.

Read more...
Level transmitter for hygienic applications
Emerson Automation Solutions Level Measurement & Control
The Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimise operations and ensure food safety.

Read more...
Ready for use anywhere
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved