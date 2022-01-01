Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Inductive M8 sensor for limited-space applications

February 2022 Sensors & Transducers

ifm has introduced the M8 inductive sensor for use in limited-space applications. For factory automation applications, machine tool equipment and fast-moving robotic arms, ifm claims a sensing range significantly better than larger sensors. The LED switching status indication is also easy to read. 

The device promises: 

• Reliable detection due to increased sensing ranges. 

• Wide temperature range for universal application areas. 

• IP ratings from IP65 to IP69K. 

• Temperature range from -40°C to +85°C. 

• Quick, correct connection via an M12 connector. 

• Robust version with stainless steel housing. 


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


