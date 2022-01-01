Inductive M8 sensor for limited-space applications

ifm has introduced the M8 inductive sensor for use in limited-space applications. For factory automation applications, machine tool equipment and fast-moving robotic arms, ifm claims a sensing range significantly better than larger sensors. The LED switching status indication is also easy to read.
The device promises:
• Reliable detection due to increased sensing ranges.
• Wide temperature range for universal application areas.
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...
Differential pressure transmitter WIKA Instruments
Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...