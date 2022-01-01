Diaphragm-type level controls

Bindicator diaphragm-type level controls, among the first to enjoy general usage in industry, adopt simple technology that has positioned them as products of choice for the most arduous applications.

The Bindicator control is a pressure-actuated switch for use with free-flowing bulk materials at atmospheric pressures. Actuation of the switch is the result of pressure exerted by the bulk material against the diaphragm assembly. De-actuation or switch release is a result of the bulk material clearing away from the diaphragm.

Bindicator controls have a proven history in applications like bin overflow, empty bins, blocked chutes, clogged conveyors and many more. Some of their features are:

• Simple and rugged construction.

• Can be mounted outside the bin, reducing installation costs.

• Simple operating mechanism.

• Makes the entire unit readily accessible for inspection, resulting in lower maintenance costs.

• Many variations of diaphragms are available.

• For use in a wide range of dry materials and conditions of temperature, corrosion and moisture.

• No need to power electronics; SPDT switch output.

• Diaphragm sensitivity adjustment to suit the bulk.

