EMI-immune inductive sensors

January 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for example, be reliably used right next to electrical brakes. Moreover, high switching frequencies allow the monitoring of fast-moving targets.

The sensors withstand the harsh operating conditions that are found in welding processes. Their housings and fixing nuts have a non-stick coating to prevent sticking of weld slag. The sensor technology used is robust against the strong magnetic fields that occur during welding and therefore reliably prevents incorrect switching. Quick connection with the standard M12 connector and matching cable from the ecolink range form the ideal basis for permanent use.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Further reading:

Pressure resistant sensor increases efficiency
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Contrinex pressure resistant inductive sensors are used in applications where sensors have to deal with a higher than the ambient pressure. As opposed to the market standard, Contrinex offers sensors ...

Read more...
Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).

Read more...
Error-free inclination measurement for dynamic applications
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs’ upgraded IMU F99 combines an accelerometer, gyroscope and intelligent, configurable sensor fusion algorithm.

Read more...
Efficiently monitoring conveyor belt utilisation
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
While conventional solutions use multiple sensors to correct shadow effects on the conveyor belt, the Contour2D sensor system requires only a single lidar sensor.

Read more...
New 120 GHz radar sensor from Allpronix
Allpronix Sensors & Transducers
The device boasts a measuring range of up to 100 metres and a radar resolution of 0,01 mm over a distance of 50 metres, or 0,1 mm over 100 metres.

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters.

Read more...
I/O-Link temperature sensor for food and beverage plants
Morton Controls Sensors & Transducers
Designed for application in food and beverage/dairy equipment, Anderson-Negele’s TSBF temperature sensor with IO-Link provides modularity and user-configurability in a compact package.

Read more...
Vibration and temperature sensor for motor condition monitoring
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Users can connect the QM30VT1 vibration and temperature sensor with the high-performance TX700 HMI, to warn of impending failures in good time.

Read more...
Smart position sensor for valve actuators
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The MVQ101 from ifm electronic is a smart valve sensor that matches its settings to the application software, or manually using a ‘teach’ button.

Read more...
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.

Read more...











