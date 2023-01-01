EMI-immune inductive sensors

Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for example, be reliably used right next to electrical brakes. Moreover, high switching frequencies allow the monitoring of fast-moving targets.

The sensors withstand the harsh operating conditions that are found in welding processes. Their housings and fixing nuts have a non-stick coating to prevent sticking of weld slag. The sensor technology used is robust against the strong magnetic fields that occur during welding and therefore reliably prevents incorrect switching. Quick connection with the standard M12 connector and matching cable from the ecolink range form the ideal basis for permanent use.

