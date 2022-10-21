Dataweek is recruiting for deputy editor position

February 2022 News

Technews Publishing, a business-to-business technical publisher, is looking for a half-day, full-time deputy editor for the publication Dataweek – South Africa’s leading electronics and communications technology publication. With a 38-year track record, Technews is the de facto market leader in the niche markets in which it operates.

If you enjoy being part of a professional, credible company in a challenging and exciting environment, please send your CV (no longer than 2 pages) to Malckey Tehini, malckey@technews.co.za.

Products under the responsibility of the deputy editor

• Print and online editions of Dataweek and annual handbook.

• Dataweek email news briefs for monthly magazines and annual handbook.

• Annual Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG).

Requirements

• Suitable science or engineering qualification – BEng (Elec), BSc (Elec Eng), National Diploma Eng, etc.

• Minimum 5 years' experience in engineering role and/or technical editing role.

• Knowledge of the electronics industry in South Africa.

• Strong proofreading and editing skills.

• An eye for and attention to detail.

• Good time management and organisational skills.

• The ability to manage strict deadlines and stressful situations.

• Excellent researching and writing skills.

• Excellent interviewing skills.

• The ability to interact professionally with colleagues, clients and PR agencies, editorial contributors, Dataweek readers, and industry/standards bodies.

• Up-to-date proficiency in Microsoft Office; use of Creative Suite (specifically InDesign) an advantage.

• Able to work independently and collaboratively.

• Highly motivated and with good interpersonal and communication skills.

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)





