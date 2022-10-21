Dataweek is recruiting for deputy editor position

Technews Publishing, a business-to-business technical publisher, is looking for a half-day, full-time deputy editor for the publication Dataweek – South Africa’s leading electronics and communications technology publication. With a 38-year track record, Technews is the de facto market leader in the niche markets in which it operates.
If you enjoy being part of a professional, credible company in a challenging and exciting environment, please send your CV (no longer than 2 pages) to Malckey Tehini, malckey@technews.co.za.
Products under the responsibility of the deputy editor
• Print and online editions of Dataweek and annual handbook.
• Dataweek email news briefs for monthly magazines and annual handbook.
• Annual Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG).
Requirements
• Suitable science or engineering qualification – BEng (Elec), BSc (Elec Eng), National Diploma Eng, etc.
• Minimum 5 years' experience in engineering role and/or technical editing role.
• Knowledge of the electronics industry in South Africa.
• Strong proofreading and editing skills.
• An eye for and attention to detail.
• Good time management and organisational skills.
• The ability to manage strict deadlines and stressful situations.
• Excellent researching and writing skills.
• Excellent interviewing skills.
• The ability to interact professionally with colleagues, clients and PR agencies, editorial contributors, Dataweek readers, and industry/standards bodies.
• Up-to-date proficiency in Microsoft Office; use of Creative Suite (specifically InDesign) an advantage.
• Able to work independently and collaboratively.
• Highly motivated and with good interpersonal and communication skills.
Read more...KITE 2022 opens on 16 February
News
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2022 will open to great fanfare between 16 and 18 February at the Durban Exhibition Centre, a mere seven months after the original scheduled event ...
Read more...Cape Town to host African Energy Week
News
Africa’s premier energy event returns to Cape Town for a week of networking, deal making and industry-advancing dialogue from 18–21 October 2022.
Cape Town, South Africa has once again been selected ...
Read more...BMG World goes green Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
News
BMG has commissioned a 450 kW solar plant at BMG World, the company’s central distribution and manufacturing site and head office in Johannesburg.
“The first phase of BMG’s new solar plant, which ...
Read more...Calog and Instrotech have moved Instrotech
News
Instrotech and Calog Instruments moved into Comtest House Group Headquarters in Linbro Park, Gauteng, at the end of January 2022.
Instrotech distributes and manufactures a range of process control ...
Read more...Emerson’s virtual training courses 2022 Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Emerson has made its 2022 Virtual Training Calendar available with a variety of courses available in Emerson’s Digital Classroom.
Emerson’s refreshed and expanded its virtual training offerings that ...