Biogas plant fired with household and commercial biowaste

February 2022 News

Valmet will deliver automation to the Baltics’ first biogas plant fired with household and commercial biowaste. Built by BioWOIMA in Tallinn, Estonia, it will produce biomethane for the natural gas network and fuel for compressed natural gas-powered vehicles. Biofertiliser for land improvement is also produced as a by-product.

“The project increases the availability of renewable energy on the Estonian energy market. We chose Valmet as the automation supplier since it has a comprehensive automation system and a lot of experience with similar projects,” says Toni Hiltunen, chief technology officer, BioWOIMA. “The Valmet DNA automation system supports high plant availability and safe operation. Our web-based user interface speeds up decision-making and enables the operators to work outside the control room too,” says Arto Mäkinen, sales manager, Energy and Process Industry, Automation, Valmet.

Valmet’s scope of delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system and an information management system as well as electrical, instrumentation, system, application and display engineering. Valmet DNA is equipped with a web-based user interface that extends the use of the automation system beyond traditional remote operations. Built with the latest web technologies, it comes with secure web-based access that enables the plant teams to get relevant information whenever they need it, regardless of their location. Additionally, Valmet will supply two containers in which the automation system will be installed.

For more information contact Valmet, +27 31 539 8640 , hugh.heine@valmet.com, www.valmet.com





