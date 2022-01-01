Editor's Choice
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Condition monitoring control centre on a DIN-rail

February 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door position, humidity and temperature, as well as the data from external sensors and measuring devices, which can be integrated via analog and digital interfaces. Besides two analog inputs (mA or V) the module offers two digital I/O as well as a relay output for tasks such as the control of signal lights and a USB 2.0 host for connecting a mass storage memory or a wireless adapter.

Key benefits

Current measurement with add-on modules possible

An add-on interface allows other devices such as the IM18-CCM51 to be connected for current measurement for 12 AC channels up to 600 A. The data transfer and power supply of the IM18-CCM modules is implemented via the backplane.

Connect OT and IT

This range of functions makes the IM18-CCM platform ideal for machine and plant builders wishing to offer their customers advanced condition monitoring functions. This also makes it possible to implement remote maintenance during operation, done via the OEM through to the control cabinet of the user. The open Linux operating system (Debian) is optimised for the installation of custom analysis programs. With its two independent Ethernet interfaces, the IM18-CCM provides an effortless connection between the OT and IT worlds. The device uses the TCP/IP, Modbus TCP and HTTP communication protocols, but other Ethernet-based protocols can be installed at any time.

Retrofitting condition monitoring in existing machines

With the IM18-CCM50 series, Turck Banner’s portfolio now includes a powerful IIoT platform for condition monitoring and other IT-related applications. The IM18-CCM50 is a flexible, open and attractively priced condition monitoring solution that can also be directly connected to IT systems. The IM12-CCM, with its processing and monitoring functions, is ideal for straightforward retrofitting in existing installations as it can be connected to automation systems via IO-Link. Applications are found in all areas of machine building.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Further reading:

Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Humidity generator for probe calibration
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Portable humidity generator delivers fast, accurate multi-point calibration of humidity probes and loggers.

Read more...
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner has expanded its IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master, a compact IO-Link master in IP20 and an I/O-hub with an additional power supply.

Read more...
An innovative alternative to mechanical seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications.

Read more...
Understanding asset reliability for maximum impact in a post-pandemic world
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
At the ARC Industry Forum Asia, Anindya Chatterjee, ABB’s global head of Value Engineering and Data, gave a presentation that focused on return on asset reliability through information, operations and engineering technologies, powered by machine learning.

Read more...
Inductive sensors with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck’s Banner’s new non-flush sensors set new standards with maximum accuracy and smart additional information for condition monitoring.

Read more...
Fluke doubles the troubleshooting power
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke 787B and 789 process meters that double the troubleshooting capabilities of previous versions by combining the power of a safety-rated, digital multimeter and mA loop calibrator into a single, compact test tool.

Read more...
Fluke’s T6-1000 PRO electrical tester
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke T6-1000 PRO true-RMS electrical tester. It measures voltage up to 1000 V AC and current up to 200 A without test lead contact to live voltage.

Read more...
Digitalised oil and gas pipelines
RJ Connect Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Linux-based condition monitoring platform
Turck Banner Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.

Read more...










