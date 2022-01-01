Condition monitoring control centre on a DIN-rail

The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door position, humidity and temperature, as well as the data from external sensors and measuring devices, which can be integrated via analog and digital interfaces. Besides two analog inputs (mA or V) the module offers two digital I/O as well as a relay output for tasks such as the control of signal lights and a USB 2.0 host for connecting a mass storage memory or a wireless adapter.

Key benefits

Current measurement with add-on modules possible

An add-on interface allows other devices such as the IM18-CCM51 to be connected for current measurement for 12 AC channels up to 600 A. The data transfer and power supply of the IM18-CCM modules is implemented via the backplane.

Connect OT and IT

This range of functions makes the IM18-CCM platform ideal for machine and plant builders wishing to offer their customers advanced condition monitoring functions. This also makes it possible to implement remote maintenance during operation, done via the OEM through to the control cabinet of the user. The open Linux operating system (Debian) is optimised for the installation of custom analysis programs. With its two independent Ethernet interfaces, the IM18-CCM provides an effortless connection between the OT and IT worlds. The device uses the TCP/IP, Modbus TCP and HTTP communication protocols, but other Ethernet-based protocols can be installed at any time.

Retrofitting condition monitoring in existing machines

With the IM18-CCM50 series, Turck Banner’s portfolio now includes a powerful IIoT platform for condition monitoring and other IT-related applications. The IM18-CCM50 is a flexible, open and attractively priced condition monitoring solution that can also be directly connected to IT systems. The IM12-CCM, with its processing and monitoring functions, is ideal for straightforward retrofitting in existing installations as it can be connected to automation systems via IO-Link. Applications are found in all areas of machine building.

