Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Automated solution for pump protection valve manufacturer

February 2022 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Over 50 drawings of various components served as the basis for the automation solution developed by EWM for pump protection valve manufacturer, Schroeder Valves. All of the leading specialist’s components did have one thing in common, though: they were all rotationally symmetrical. This was the starting point for welding machine manufacturer, EWM, in its mission to develop a custom automation solution tailored to this multifaceted challenge.

Minimum flow valves and non-return valves from Schroeder Valves are used all over the world for transporting liquids using centrifugal pumps. Their areas of application include refineries, power plants and nuclear plants, in the transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as in offshore rigs. They are also used throughout the chemical and manufacturing industry (steelworks, pulp, sugar, distilleries) and in the utilisation of renewable energies.

Different sizes – one application

“We’d love to weld all of these components automatically.” This was the request laid down by Jakob Frese, welding coordinator at Schroeder Valves, for EWM-EUEN managing director, Andreas Euen. The components in question were pump protection valves. These valves are connected to the pumps and ensure their continuous operation to prevent dry runs.

The pump protection valve is largely made up of the valve body and the cone which moves inside it. The sealing surfaces between the valve body and the cone must be absolutely airtight and watertight. This is the only way to ensure proper functioning of the pump protection valve for decades to come. Normally, these components are made using low-cost construction steel and sealing surfaces reinforced with stainless steel. This process was previously performed manually, however, due to both the shortage of good welders and growing quality assurance requirements, automation of this step was crucial.

The inner diameter of the valve bodies and the cone diameters were between 32 mm and 400 mm. The components being moved also differed vastly in weight, ranging from a few hundred grams to two and a half tonnes. But all of the parts had one thing in common: they were all rotationally symmetrical, making them perfect for an automated process. With this as a starting point, Andreas Euen was able to get the ball rolling on system planning.

From small to large – multiple processing stations

It soon became clear to Andreas Euen that only a robot system would fit the bill when it came to automating this particular process, but having to deal with so many different part sizes was a cause for concern. Large parts require a large positioner, but that cannot provide the dynamics required for the smaller components. This quickly gave rise to the idea of three processing stations: one large L-positioner with a tilting function for the large valve bodies, one small turning/tilting positioner on a system bench for the small valve bodies and a third station with a system bench and without positioners for any other components.

The height of the building was also a particular challenge as the parts had to be placeable on the benches with the crane. The crane hook, however, was only around 3 metres high – extremely small for an industrial application.

To guarantee accessibility while ensuring extraction, either the extraction hood or the system benches were made to be mobile.

The robot was fitted in an extremely small booth in the centre between the three stations. This booth also includes both the power source and a Titan XQ. These are positioned behind the L-positioner at the large processing station. The Rob 5 drive 4X wire feeder mounted on the robot arm ensures secure wire feeding. Access to the Fanuc Arc Mate 100 iD in all three stations at all necessary positions is also ensured thanks to the extreme arm length of 2 metres and optimised space inside the booths.

Special torch for extreme spaces

Each valve body is equipped with a cone guide which is welded from above. With an inside diameter of just 32 mm, access is extremely difficult. For manual welding, the welder is unable to see the weld seam and must instead rely on their experience. Even for automated welding, these spaces are very unusual. “I was only able to accept this job because we manufacture the torches ourselves,” explains Euen, emphasising the significance of the welding torch for this application.

The welding torch for Schroeder Valves is a special construction with a particularly small torch head and unconventionally long torch neck. Of course, the special application had to be adapted to accommodate this unusual design: because dilution between the parent metal and the armouring needs to be as low as possible, only a little energy is used. This ensures safe heat dissipation despite the extreme welding torch dimensions.

Secure welding results through defined parameters

As the parts were rotationally symmetrical, it was easy to teach the components; teaching is always based on the same programs. Even new components can be automatically welded quickly. Users simply have to set the radius, number of passes and the geometric dimensions of the surfaced parts and the robot control will take care of the rest.

The desired welding result is always guaranteed because the welding procedure is defined with all of its parameters. The quality can also be proven retrospectively as all welding parameters are continuously monitored and recorded.

Even though the system was originally designed and intended for one specific application, Jakob Frese is already thinking of new ideas and uses. First, he would like to try out some of the various welding procedures that are included in the Titan XQ welding machine as standard. This will allow him to further optimise different kinds of surfaced components. And then, as he is already thinking about, he will look to expand and improve the range of welding tasks. “It will likely then result in another system,” he predicts.

There are hundreds of Schroeder valves installed in plants across southern Africa, protecting assets at companies like Sasol, Eskom, Mondi and Sappi, to name a few. Sulzer and KSB routinely use Schroeder valves to protect their pumps. Full repair and reconditioning facilities are available at Valve & Automation’s Secunda and Durban valve repair centres.

For more information contact Valve & Automation, +27 11 397 2833, sales@valve.co.za, www.valve.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 579 2593
Email: sales@valve.co.za
www: www.valve.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Valve & Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Valve & Automation’s new Secunda Valve Repair Centre
Valve & Automation News
On 1 November 2021, Valve & Automation’s Secunda Valve Repair Centre opened at 18 Kingfisher Street, Ext 57, Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Read more...
The ultimate control valve
Valve & Automation Valves, Actuators & Pump Control Editor's Choice
Zwick has designed its TRI-SHARK range of Triple Eccentric Valves to be used in control or throttling applications as well as for pure on/off functionality.

Read more...
Smart pumping – a new era in water management and supply
Schneider Electric South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Smart pumping can address the high cost and energy usage challenges faced by private and municipality-managed facilities.

Read more...
Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
Macsteel Service Centres Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.

Read more...
Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves
Valve & Automation Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit.

Read more...
Electrified subsea actuator for offshore production
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bosch Rexroth has engineered the SVA R2 Subsea Valve Actuator as a disruptive innovation for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process industry. It can replace conventional hydraulic cylinders ...

Read more...
Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs
Valve & Automation Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...

Read more...
Locally manufactured knife gate valves
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.

Read more...
Protect your pump and keep it longer
Elemental Analytics Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Unexpectedly losing a pump is often an expensive or even a dangerous problem in a chemical plant.

Read more...
Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved