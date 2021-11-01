Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Emerson’s virtual training courses 2022

February 2022 News

Emerson has made its 2022 Virtual Training Calendar available with a variety of courses available in Emerson’s Digital Classroom.

Emerson’s refreshed and expanded its virtual training offerings that cover a wide range of technology areas such as Measurement Instrumentation, Control and Safety Systems, Valves, Actuators and Regulators, Asset Reliability and more. The training is available anytime, anywhere, through Emerson’s Digital Classroom.

Emerson’s Digital Classroom is a custom-built virtual classroom exclusively for training equipped with live product demonstration and interactive discussion capabilities. The offered courses are led by Emerson’s top certified instructors, allowing you direct access to expert insights and valuable learnings at your fingertips.

Explore possible learning paths and development areas through the courses that can be availed either as individual courses or as complete competency development programmes depending on your team’s needs.

To learn more go to www.instrumentation.co.za/*feb22-em


Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


