Calog and Instrotech have moved

February 2022 News

Instrotech and Calog Instruments moved into Comtest House Group Headquarters in Linbro Park, Gauteng, at the end of January 2022.

Instrotech distributes and manufactures a range of process control instrumentation and specialised systems to the South African and international markets. Calog Instruments creates high-quality process control instrumentation and industrial electronics designed to control one or more system parameters, such as temperature, flow rate, weight or position.

Pieter Deysel, Instrotech MD, says, “This move will equip Instrotech and Calog Instruments to better support and service our valued customers and suppliers.

“We have enjoyed doing business with our loyal clients and appreciate their support. We look forward to welcoming clients, old and new, to our new premises and wish everyone a prosperous New Year”, Deysel added.

All other contact details for both Instrotech and Calog remain the same.

Credit(s)

Instrotech





