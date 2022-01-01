HMIs for food industry and outdoor areas

Turck Banner has expanded its TX700 HMI/PLC device series with two new variants for food and beverage applications (TX700FB) and two variants with high-brightness displays for sunlight readability (TX700HB). The FB devices are available in 7” and 15” screen diagonals and the HB variants in 7” and 10” screen diagonals.

The FB devices were developed to comply with hygienic design requirements (DIN EN1672-2, EHEDG/FDA 21 CFR 177.2006 ) and come with a stainless steel front with a polyester coating. The device front has been designed with protection to IP69K so that the devices are waterproof at high pressure up to temperatures of 80°C. The FB products are also resistant to acids and chemicals.

The HB devices with their extra bright display are particularly suitable for outdoor applications. The displays are manufactured with liquid bonding (LOCA) – a screen bonding process that improves screen contrast and increases brightness through reduced reflection and refraction. The HB devices with the full metal housing are resistant to mechanical influences.

The TX100, TX500 and TX700 device series can not only be used for visualisation, but can also be used, if required, with VisuPro as an IIoT gateway or edge controller. Besides the conventional HMI protocols for connecting to controllers, such as Siemens, Beckhoff or Rockwell, TX VisuPro also supports MQTT or OPC-UA as server and client. The TXF700 HMIs can communicate simultaneously with up to eight protocols. This gateway function therefore also enables data to be exchanged between different controllers or terminal devices.

