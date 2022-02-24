Pet food production

February 2022 Level Measurement & Control

The production of pet food has become a $21 billion industry, whose growth has brought much attention to its associated processes. With more focus on the industry, manufacturers are paying more attention to ingredient costs. As ingredients become more costly, it is more important to properly account for inventory. Bindicator level sensors provide that inventory management support.

Continuous level products by Bindicator can provide a constant level reading for materials in large vessels of bulk inventory. Level sensors can be used for monitoring the material and the Bindicator ORB Inventory Management System is used to capture and distribute that data to assist with other connected processes further down the line.

One of the simplest, yet most reliable devices is the Yo-Yo. Get the benefit of the more advanced technology of radar, while keeping in constant contact with the material with the TDR-2000. For single or multi-tank applications that require more sensitive readings an ultrasonic unit may work best. For the most advanced readings, radar options are available that can penetrate the most difficult environments.

For more information contact DRH Components, +27 12 991 2119 , sales@drhcomponents.co.za, www.drhcomponents.co.za

Credit(s)

DRH Components





