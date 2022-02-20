Editor's Choice
Hotel sets new standard for energy-efficient building operation

February 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers


Image copyright: Nicolai Franzen. Alsik Hotel is a new 190-room landmark on the waterfront of the small historic town of Sønderborg.

Steigenberger Alsik Hotel & Spa in Sønderborg is not only the largest hotel in southern Denmark, but also one of the most sustainable and climate-friendly hotels in northern Europe. High-tech solutions ensure energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The automation is a result of a collaboration between Beckhoff and Danfoss.

In the hotel’s basement and on the 18th floor, HVAC systems combined with state-of-the-art building automation ensure comfortable temperatures and air conditioning in the public areas, a spa with a floor space of 4,500 m2 and the conference rooms.

Exceeding energy efficiency building regulations

A wide range of I/O components from Beckhoff, including 1170 analogue and 712 digital I/Os were used. In addition, a total of 48 embedded PCs from the scalable Beckhoff product portfolio were used as BACnet-compliant floor or equipment controllers. They provide the PLC functions for the building climate control and integrate them with the hotel’s building management and booking system.

“From the beginning our vision was to create a state-of-the-art hotel with the highest possible level of automation to achieve maximum comfort for our guests. In addition, we wanted to achieve the highest possible energy efficiency and a CO2 neutrality of 76%. We want to be one of the most sustainable and CO2-neutral hotels in Northern Europe,” says Michael Kurth, facility manager at Alsik Hotel.

Open technical standards are crucial

Close cooperation between Danfoss and Beckhoff paved the way for Beckhoff and Danfoss suppliers for these kinds of building automation applications. For Hotel Alsik, automation solutions were needed that would be freely programmable and would work smoothly with Danfoss components, including valves, ventilation units (AHU, air handling units), frequency converters, measuring devices and wireless components.

For more information contact Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


