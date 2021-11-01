Hannover Messe pushed back to late-May opening
February 2022
News
This year’s Hannover Messe trade fair, originally planned for April, has been rescheduled for 30 May–2 June. “Due to the continuing high incidence in Germany and many neighbouring countries, we decided together with our exhibitors to reschedule Hannover Messe,” explained Dr Jochen Köckler, CEO of Deutsche Messe AG. “Last year demonstrated that the summer months are best for major events during this pandemic. Right now we cannot predict if the Covid situation will be better by April, so the new date offers our customers the greatest possible planning security so that they can present their innovations at the world’s most important industrial trade show.”
With its focus on digitalisation and sustainability, the show aims to stimulate innovative and efficient approaches to production and climate protection. This year’s edition runs over four days due to the Hannover Exhibition Centre’s full event calendar in June, but will resume its normal five-day schedule in 2023.
“It is right to postpone Hannover Messe to a later date and allow the vaccination rate to increase, which is in the interest of exhibitors and visitors to the fair. The later date also increases the probability of a bigger audience both nationally and internationally, which benefits everyone. The mechanical and plant engineering sector will present itself in Hannover as a technological enabler of climate protection and digitalisation as well as a provider and user of cutting-edge technology for networked and intelligent production,” said VDMA’s (Association of German Mechanical and Plant Engineering) general manager, Thilo Brodtmann.
Wolfgang Weber, chairman of the ZVEI (Central Association of German Electrical Engineering and Digital Industry) management board, stated: “Hannover Messe is the world’s most important industrial showcase for our companies, so the new date is correct given the current circumstances. We are convinced that in the summer we will reach a larger audience interested in Industrie 4.0 and its contribution to sustainability. With our innovations in automation, digitalisation, electrification and energy efficiency, the electrical and digital industry is guiding the industrial transition to a climate-neutral circular economy. We want to show the broadest possible audience what this path can look like, because we can only master this challenge if we work together. Hannover Messe offers the perfect setting for this.”
For more information visit www.hannovermesse.de
