Cape Town to host African Energy Week

February 2022 News

Africa’s premier energy event returns to Cape Town for a week of networking, deal making and industry-advancing dialogue from 18–21 October 2022 .

Cape Town, South Africa has once again been selected as the host of the highly anticipated African Energy Week (AEW), taking place on 18–21 October 2022 . AEW 2022 will once again bring Africa’s energy leaders and global stakeholders together for a week of intense dialogue on the African energy sector.

The conference and its organisers remain fully committed to the continent, its people and its potential, with 5000+ attendees, 175+ international speakers and 21+ Ministers from all over Africa and the world coming to Cape Town. During this year’s edition, delegates and speakers can expect a strong line-up of panel discussions, investor forums, networking functions and deal signing ceremonies covering the entire African energy sector and value chain. Extending on narratives expressed at the 2021 edition of the conference, AEW 2022 remains wholly focused on making energy poverty history by 2030. With over 600 million people still without access to electricity, the continent requires immediate action if it is to realise its socio-economic development objectives.

In pursuit of an electrified economy, AEW 2022 will introduce critical topics that cover the entire energy value chain. Regarding the upstream sector, there will be a focus on exploration, licencing rounds and remaining competition for investment in 2022 and beyond.

With emerging frontier markets such as Somalia, Kenya, Namibia, Uganda and Côte d’Ivoire gaining increased attention from regional and international players, AEW 2022 will emphasise the potential and current opportunities across Africa’s emerging and mature upstream markets. On the midstream front, AEW 2022 will offer critical insight into new and existing projects – such as the $6 billion African Renaissance Pipeline Project and the proposed 1800 km Tanzania-Uganda Natural Gas Pipeline Project – introducing lucrative opportunities to investors.

Finally, with the scaling up of refinery construction underway across the continent, the conference is committed to increasing investment and enhancing production across key African markets. By discussing the challenges and opportunities present across the downstream sector, African stakeholders will collaboratively discuss the future of the African energy industry.

Find out more at https://aecweek.com/





