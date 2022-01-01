Redundant PLC for maximum availability

With its redundancy function, the high-performance RFC 4072R PLCnext control device from Phoenix Contact is ideal for use in high-availability applications. This PLC is a part of the PLCnext technology ecosystem, which the company touts as being the most open automation platform on the market.
Modern applications, in particular in the infrastructure industry, place the highest demands on the availability of control applications and therefore require control redundancy. Here, the RFC 4072R supports Profinet S2 redundancy without additional applicative programming work. The user benefits from easy commissioning based on the PLCnext Engineer engineering environment.
Assigning a system IP address enables automatic communication with the process-managing controller of the redundancy system, which opens up advantages during handling and when switching between connected visualisation systems. With the implemented OPC UA pub/sub functionality, high-performance and structured controller-to-controller communication can also be realised between different redundancy systems.
