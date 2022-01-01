Professional quick-response thermometer

The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of interchangeable probes.
In the words of local distributor GHM Messtechnik, South Africa’s managing director, Jan Grobler, “Greisinger has, through its redesign of the G 1200 thermocouple thermometer, improved the performance, quality and measurement of the device while maintaining its cost-effectiveness and high-precision performance, making it the smart choice for the relevant industries.”
The G 1200’s type K thermocouple is designed for the industrial metrology sector, mainly for oxidising environments but also other types of environments, provided it is specially protected. The maximum measuring temperature is 1200°C and the measuring speed is limited only by the connected probe. A strong price-performance ratio is completed by above-average battery life and a robust housing in a handy format.
This professional-grade thermometer is equipped with high-precision temperature compensation for the best possible practical accuracy. Grobler adds: “The G 1200 quick-response thermometer is always suitable when the fastest measurements of broad temperature ranges are required, the smallest measuring tips are required for puncture measurements/core temperature measurements, or the most diverse surface measurements must be carried out by contacts, forceps or wire probes.”
The G 1200 achieves optimal measurement reliability due to its advanced thermocouple compensation with a high-quality reference temperature measurement as well as a sophisticated design. It comes with a protective carry bag, a self-sticking metal belt clip, various hoses and a hose safety clip for pressures above 1 bar. To ensure the accuracy of the measurement results, an ISO calibration certificate is available for traceability purposes.
Non-contact temperature measurement in the cement industry R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
Industrial IR sensors and systems for non-contact temperature measurement are vital to the cement industry and can be employed throughout the plant for process monitoring and predictive maintenance.
Read more...Level switch for storage bins GHM Messtechnik SA
Level Measurement & Control
Val.Co has introduced a new LPM level switch specifically designed to control the storage of dusts, granules and solid products.
Read more...Compact IR camera Instrotech
Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers the Optris PI 05M compact IR thermal imaging camera for high temperature applications.
Read more...PRO series thermal cameras Comtest
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.
Read more...Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options.
Read more...Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.