Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Professional quick-response thermometer

February 2022 Temperature Measurement

The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of interchangeable probes.

In the words of local distributor GHM Messtechnik, South Africa’s managing director, Jan Grobler, “Greisinger has, through its redesign of the G 1200 thermocouple thermometer, improved the performance, quality and measurement of the device while maintaining its cost-effectiveness and high-precision performance, making it the smart choice for the relevant industries.”

The G 1200’s type K thermocouple is designed for the industrial metrology sector, mainly for oxidising environments but also other types of environments, provided it is specially protected. The maximum measuring temperature is 1200°C and the measuring speed is limited only by the connected probe. A strong price-performance ratio is completed by above-average battery life and a robust housing in a handy format.

This professional-grade thermometer is equipped with high-precision temperature compensation for the best possible practical accuracy. Grobler adds: “The G 1200 quick-response thermometer is always suitable when the fastest measurements of broad temperature ranges are required, the smallest measuring tips are required for puncture measurements/core temperature measurements, or the most diverse surface measurements must be carried out by contacts, forceps or wire probes.”

The G 1200 achieves optimal measurement reliability due to its advanced thermocouple compensation with a high-quality reference temperature measurement as well as a sophisticated design. It comes with a protective carry bag, a self-sticking metal belt clip, various hoses and a hose safety clip for pressures above 1 bar. To ensure the accuracy of the measurement results, an ISO calibration certificate is available for traceability purposes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Non-contact temperature measurement in the cement industry
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Industrial IR sensors and systems for non-contact temperature measurement are vital to the cement industry and can be employed throughout the plant for process monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Read more...
Level switch for storage bins
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
Val.Co has introduced a new LPM level switch specifically designed to control the storage of dusts, granules and solid products.

Read more...
Compact IR camera
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers the Optris PI 05M compact IR thermal imaging camera for high temperature applications.

Read more...
PRO series thermal cameras
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.

Read more...
Tracking systems for furnace applications
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments has released the latest Datapaq Furnace Tracker System complete with the TP6 data logger, thermal barriers and intuitive software.

Read more...
Specialist instrumentation for specialised applications
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
Over 30 years of experience puts Val.co at the forefront to supply specialist liquid level, flow, pressure and temperature instrumentation.

Read more...
Pyrometers for fast processes
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
With very fast processes, the requirements of the pyrometers used for temperature measurement are especially onerous.

Read more...
Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options.

Read more...
Temperature profiling in hydro processing units
Endress+Hauser South Africa Temperature Measurement
Precise and reliable temperature mapping of densely packed reactor catalyst beds makes an essential contribution to stable and profitable unit operations.

Read more...
Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved