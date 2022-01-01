Professional quick-response thermometer

February 2022 Temperature Measurement

The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of interchangeable probes.

In the words of local distributor GHM Messtechnik, South Africa’s managing director, Jan Grobler, “Greisinger has, through its redesign of the G 1200 thermocouple thermometer, improved the performance, quality and measurement of the device while maintaining its cost-effectiveness and high-precision performance, making it the smart choice for the relevant industries.”

The G 1200’s type K thermocouple is designed for the industrial metrology sector, mainly for oxidising environments but also other types of environments, provided it is specially protected. The maximum measuring temperature is 1200°C and the measuring speed is limited only by the connected probe. A strong price-performance ratio is completed by above-average battery life and a robust housing in a handy format.

This professional-grade thermometer is equipped with high-precision temperature compensation for the best possible practical accuracy. Grobler adds: “The G 1200 quick-response thermometer is always suitable when the fastest measurements of broad temperature ranges are required, the smallest measuring tips are required for puncture measurements/core temperature measurements, or the most diverse surface measurements must be carried out by contacts, forceps or wire probes.”

The G 1200 achieves optimal measurement reliability due to its advanced thermocouple compensation with a high-quality reference temperature measurement as well as a sophisticated design. It comes with a protective carry bag, a self-sticking metal belt clip, various hoses and a hose safety clip for pressures above 1 bar. To ensure the accuracy of the measurement results, an ISO calibration certificate is available for traceability purposes.

Credit(s)

GHM Messtechnik SA





