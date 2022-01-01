Editor's Choice
Nidec stamps its credentials on hot metal ladle cranes

January 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Columbus Stainless, a member of the Spain-based Acerinox group of companies, is the only fully integrated, technologically advanced, single-site stainless steel producer in Africa. The plant – based in Middelburg, Mpumalanga – produces a wide range of austenitic, ferritic, utility and duplex grades of stainless steel suitable for most applications and supplied to various final customers, distributors, engineering shops and mines in South Africa and globally.

“We have been operating for more than 50 years,” explains Stef Du Toit, Columbus Stainless crane engineer. “To remain successful in what we do, we have ensured that our facilities can keep up with demand and experience minimal downtime. This means working with the right technology partners.”

For more than 20 years, Columbus Stainless has worked with Nidec Control Techniques to ensure operations run smoothly. Most recently, the Nidec team used its expert engineering capabilities to upgrade the main hoist of the steel plant ladle cranes.

“These gantry cranes are critical production cranes which carry between 110 and 115 tons of molten steel in ladles along the steel-making plant. The two main hoist motors are synchronously locked together,” explains Derek Coetzee, head of engineering at Nidec Control Techniques. The motors’ control technology needed replacement to ensure the facility would remain future-fit and to avoid breakdowns caused by obsolete technology.

Nidec was awarded the turnkey contract to upgrade the variable frequency drives with redundancy features – a project usually awarded to a crane company. “Our strong track record and long-standing relationship meant that we were entrusted with this project. We had the suitable technology, and we made sure that we got the right skills on board to ensure the crane load capacity met the customer’s requirements by the close of the project,” says Coetzee.

A custom engineered solution

Coetzee explains: “An interesting aspect of this project was that our solution needed to be able to fit into the same space as the existing system. Our compact technology put us ahead of our competitors and we were able to engineer a system which could meet the demands of the facility while not disrupting existing structures.”

The specific Nidec Control Techniques products used for this application included two Unidrive M700 units connected in parallel, with each driving a 250 kW 8-pole IMfinity premium-efficiency induction motor. “The M700 AC drive is a high-performance motor control system providing ultimate control flexibility in high-specification industrial applications. Combined with motors which are designed to satisfy most in a demanding industry, we are confident that this solution will see Columbus remain industry leaders,” comments Bruce Grobler, regional manager of Nidec Control Techniques. A door-mounted HMI also provides full diagnostics for the system.

Built for the long-haul

The ladle cranes at Columbus Stainless have been operating for approximately 25 years, and still have many years of service life ahead – if supported by the right technology. “As technology improves, it is natural that certain solutions become outdated or obsolete. Newer technology not only has the potential to improve uptime, it also offers added benefits from an intelligent and compact design, and connectivity,” says Grobler.

The M700 is Nidec Control Techniques’ flagship drive and has been used in other areas of the Columbus plant. Du Toit comments that the local availability of the technology is an added bonus. “These drives are vital to our production efficiency, and it is important we minimise downtime as far as possible. The availability of spares and support in-country is a huge benefit to us.”

For more information contact Nidec Control Techniques, +27 11 462 1941, bruce.grobler@mail.nidec.com, www.nidecautomation.com


Tel: +27 11 462 1740
Fax: +27 11 462 1941
Email: jacqui.gradwell@mail.nidec.com
www: www.controltechniques.com
Articles: More information and articles about Nidec Control Techniques


