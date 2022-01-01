Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

I/O sensor turns wired sensors wireless

February 2022 Industrial Wireless

The Sentrius BT610 I/O sensor from Laird Connectivity is a new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform that turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging in applications such as cold chain, HVAC monitoring, single/three-phase induction motor AC current sensing, or tank level monitoring.

Now in stock at Mouser Electronics, the Sentrius BT610 is powered by Laird’s BL654 Bluetooth module, enabling the sensor to deliver full Bluetooth 5 capabilities including LE coded PHY. At a hardware level, the BT610 supports virtually any industry-standard external sensor through a wide range of interface options, such as general-purpose analog inputs, digital input/output to I2C, SPI and UART, or in combination with a sensor cable assembly.

The many configuration choices enable users to read and report sensor data into the cloud and configure alarm events through the associated Android or iOS mobile app. Users can choose to use either the Nordic nRF Connect SDK or Zephyr RTOS to develop custom applications and address their own requirements, or use the ready-to-deploy application software that comes onboard the BT610. The BT610 is fully certified for FCC, ISED, EU, RCM and MIC, and is Bluetooth SIG listed.

With a rugged IP67 enclosure including a pressure vent, a high-gain internal antenna with IPEX locking connector, and long-range Bluetooth 5 connectivity, the BT610 is an ideal sensor solution for harsh Internet of Things (IoT) environments where reliable wireless connectivity is essential to keeping systems online and operational.

Mouser also offers the Laird Connectivity Sentrius IG60-BL654 + BT610 IoT starter kits. The kits contain a Sentrius IG60-BL654 wireless IoT gateway with global power supplies, three Sentrius BT610 I/O sensors, three thermistor cable assemblies, mobile apps for configuration and Laird Connectivity’s free AWS-based IoT monitoring evaluation platform. Users can gather data from the BT610 sensors, collect the information with the IG60-BL654 gateway, and send it to the cloud via AWS IoT Greengrass.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas
Comtest Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...

Read more...
Simplify collaboration between machines and operators
RJ Connect Industrial Wireless
Moxa’s wireless networking solutions are the perfect fit for manufacturing environments.

Read more...
DEK wireless kit
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.

Read more...
Unwired unleashes new possibilities
RJ Connect Industrial Wireless
In situations where it is hard to wire or reconfigure industrial operations, wireless LANs (WLANs) provide an ideal alternative.

Read more...
Tag-specific requirements in RFID systems for track and trace
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The BL ident complete RFID system from Turck Banner offers solutions in the HF or UHF range with interfaces for use in a plant or switch cabinet.

Read more...
Are you ready for the 2G/3G sunset?
Throughput Technologies Industrial Wireless
With widespread adoption of 4G technology and the growing availability of 5G, older technologies (2G and 3G) are now slowly being phased out.

Read more...
DXM series wireless controllers
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
The robust, IP67-rated housing of Turck Banner’s DXM1200E easily installs in most environments without the need for an additional enclosure.

Read more...
Wi-Fi in South African underground coal mines
Extech Safety Systems Industrial Wireless IS & Ex
In the author’s opinion, Wi-Fi and all it offers can dramatically improve safety in all industries, including underground coal mines.

Read more...
Wireless kit for remote monitoring
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
Since Turck Banners standalone DEK wireless kit includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution, complexity is removed, and installation is quick and easy.

Read more...
Siemens makes industrial 5G router available
Siemens South Africa Industrial Wireless
Router supports future-oriented applications such as remote access via public 5G networks or the connection of mobile devices such as automated guided vehicles in industry.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved