I/O sensor turns wired sensors wireless

February 2022 Industrial Wireless

The Sentrius BT610 I/O sensor from Laird Connectivity is a new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform that turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging in applications such as cold chain, HVAC monitoring, single/three-phase induction motor AC current sensing, or tank level monitoring.

Now in stock at Mouser Electronics, the Sentrius BT610 is powered by Laird’s BL654 Bluetooth module, enabling the sensor to deliver full Bluetooth 5 capabilities including LE coded PHY. At a hardware level, the BT610 supports virtually any industry-standard external sensor through a wide range of interface options, such as general-purpose analog inputs, digital input/output to I2C, SPI and UART, or in combination with a sensor cable assembly.

The many configuration choices enable users to read and report sensor data into the cloud and configure alarm events through the associated Android or iOS mobile app. Users can choose to use either the Nordic nRF Connect SDK or Zephyr RTOS to develop custom applications and address their own requirements, or use the ready-to-deploy application software that comes onboard the BT610. The BT610 is fully certified for FCC, ISED, EU, RCM and MIC, and is Bluetooth SIG listed.

With a rugged IP67 enclosure including a pressure vent, a high-gain internal antenna with IPEX locking connector, and long-range Bluetooth 5 connectivity, the BT610 is an ideal sensor solution for harsh Internet of Things (IoT) environments where reliable wireless connectivity is essential to keeping systems online and operational.

Mouser also offers the Laird Connectivity Sentrius IG60-BL654 + BT610 IoT starter kits. The kits contain a Sentrius IG60-BL654 wireless IoT gateway with global power supplies, three Sentrius BT610 I/O sensors, three thermistor cable assemblies, mobile apps for configuration and Laird Connectivity’s free AWS-based IoT monitoring evaluation platform. Users can gather data from the BT610 sensors, collect the information with the IG60-BL654 gateway, and send it to the cloud via AWS IoT Greengrass.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





