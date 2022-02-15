Digital and AI solutions for the mining and cement industries

February 2022 News

Increasing cost-efficiency is one of the biggest challenges in both the mining and the cement industry. Digitalisation is the key to mastering these challenges – and our experts have been working hard to create solutions that use the power of artificial intelligence to take transparency and efficiency to the next level. In our free webinar you will learn more about:

• Modular digital solutions across all dimensions of mining applicable from single subsystems to life-of-mine.

• Intelligent products and systems for the mining industry that allow you to add additional digital features.

• SICEMENT OPERATIONS, our AI-driven web-based platform for the cement industry.

• Optimising cement plant operation by combining real-time data with predictive intelligence.

Register today for the webinar on Tuesday 15 February 2022 by visiting tinyurl.com/yv8w5cty. To make it easier for you to attend in different time zones, we are offering two timeslots: 6:00 am CET for the Eastern hemisphere and 4:00 pm CET for the Western hemisphere.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za





