Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

KITE 2022 opens on 16 February

February 2022 News

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2022 will open to great fanfare between 16 and 18 February at the Durban Exhibition Centre, a mere seven months after the original scheduled event date.

Dictated to by the ever-changing rules and concerns around larger gatherings of people, industrial trade shows have, like many other industries, been at the mercy of the regulatory government monitors. But after presenting the Restart Expo to public officials and invited guests within the industry in November 2020, Specialised Exhibitions was able to demonstrate successfully that controlled and organised gatherings can indeed be presented in a manner that considers the safety and welfare of all event stakeholders.

“KITE 2022 is the embodiment of all that we stand for at Specialised Exhibitions – a superior industry-driven exhibition that allows our local exhibitors to share the latest trends and best practices in technology and service with a discerning market,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions. “Visitors will find many of the products and services they have grown to love and respect, as well as a number of new offerings that have leveraged the opportunities that the pandemic has presented for innovative companies to reinvent themselves and think outside the box,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions.

Without compromising on the visitors’ ability to fruitfully interact with the exhibitors, the KITE team has put a number of measures in place to ensure that the exhibition complies with the government’s regulations for safe social exchanges.

Superior industrial technology

The 70 KITE 2022 exhibitors – which include platinum sponsor Dromex – represent a wide array of industrial technology products and services, primarily targeting the KwaZulu-Natal manufacturing, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals and plastics industries. These products and services include:

Components.

• Heavy machinery.

• Hygiene products and services.

• Industrial equipment and components.

• IT and telecommunications manufacturing equipment.

• Materials handling.

• Monitoring, process control and sensors.

• Packaging and plastics machinery.

• Plant and facility equipment.

• Safety equipment and machinery.

• Security equipment.

• Tools and industrial services.

• Workwear and protective equipment.

Industry association support

Hefer explains that the organisers have partnered with a number of leading industry associations that include the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), the Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of South Africa (LEEASA), the Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association Africa (MESA), the South African Institute of Occupational Safety & Health (SAIOSH), the SA Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) and the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC).

“We invite visitors to enjoy the on-stand demonstrations of cutting-edge industrial equipment and to advance their knowledge base by attending our free-to-attend SAIMechE seminar sessions in the Seminar Theatre (these sessions will also be livestreamed). Other worthwhile learning sessions at KITE include the free-to-attend MESA special interest group and the paid-for LEEASA conference,” says Hefer.

For more information contact Keraysha Pillay, Specialised Exhibitions, +27 10 003 3175, info@kznindustrial.co.za, www.kznindustrial.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Obituary: Steven James Meyer
January 1957 - January 2022
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News SAIMC
It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden death of SA Instrumentation & Control Editor, Steven Meyer. Steven joined Technews in October 2007 in the position of Deputy Editor. His ...

Read more...
ESG certified as Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE
News
Invicta Holdings Limited’s Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) has achieved recognition as a Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE.

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates its first year of business
News
Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) – specialists in the design and manufacture of slurry related valves – celebrates its first year of business.

Read more...
Microsatellite production gets a boost in Stellenbosch
TANDM Technologies News
Dragonfly Aerospace is investing in a 3000 square metre design and manufacturing facility in Techno Park, Stellenbosch.

Read more...
Danfoss doubles down on energy efficiency
Danfoss News
Danfoss encourages decision makers to act at COP26.

Read more...
Zest supplies SA’s new gas helium project
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG is supplying locally manufactured transformers, switchgear and substations to South Africa’s onshore natural gas and helium project, Tetra4.

Read more...
Emerson announces commitment to venture capital initiative
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson Ventures to focus on disruptive discrete automation solutions, environmental sustainability technologies and industrial software.

Read more...
Valve & Automation’s new Secunda Valve Repair Centre
Valve & Automation News
On 1 November 2021, Valve & Automation’s Secunda Valve Repair Centre opened at 18 Kingfisher Street, Ext 57, Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Read more...
SECO Process Instrumentation appointed East Rand agent for Yokogawa
SECO Process Instrumentation News
SECO Process Instrumentation, a consulting company in the fields of instrumentation, moisture analysers, pneumatics and VSD solutions, has recently been appointed as the East Rand agent for Yokogawa.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved