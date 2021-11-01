Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Festo Didactic webinars ensure accessibility across the globe

January 2022 News

Digital learning has been growing significantly since the Covid-19 outbreak two years ago. Festo Didactic has combined the Internet and education to provide industry professionals with the opportunity to gain new skills for upskilling and employability in various technologies. They make sure that no one is left behind through digital learning that caters for all automation professionals around the globe. With Festo being the market leader in technical training, learners do not have to worry about accessibility and inclusivity as learning is a cellphone, smart TV and laptops’ reach away during the live interactive webinars.

Festo Didactic webinars demonstrate how their learning solutions support skill-building in many relevant technical education topics. These webinars have been designed to accommodate industry professionals as well as vocational and technical education teachers or instructors. They are hosted by seasoned training specialists that have years of industry experience. Each webinar consists of five 2-hour sessions where the participants get the opportunity to design, simulate and troubleshoot their circuits. The webinars feature live demonstrations and interactive exercises using selected learning solutions, followed by a Q&A; session.

Their webinars are conducted using FluidSIM design and simulation software. This software has been the world's leading circuit diagram design and simulation program for pneumatics, hydraulics and electrical engineering for over 20 years. These webinars are CPD-accredited, ensuring that even registered professionals benefit from attending the courses and keep pace with the latest industry standards. Some of the courses they offer include but are not limited to introduction to PLC and Advanced PLC courses using CodeSys.

Introduction to PLC

Not every industrial application demands a complex PLC. A few inputs and outputs are often sufficient to automate a simple application quickly and reliably. A small and simple PLC with an equally uncomplicated programming language can quickly be learned. This unique interactive webinar from Festo explains the basic principles and components of a PLC and teaches participants basic programming to create accurate and clear programs. This course is also one of their many courses that are CPD accredited by the Engineering Council of South Africa.

Advanced PLC – CoDeSys

CoDeSys is a hardware-independent software. It offers a Controller Development System according to the IEC 61131-3 standard with all defined programming languages independent of the hardware manufacturer. This unique interactive webinar simplifies CoDeSys and gives participants confidence in using the software in their everyday working lives.

Prepared learning with Festo Learning Experience

In addition to webinars, Festo Didactic offers didactically prepared learning content for many technical areas, allowing learners to learn at their own pace conveniently. The Festo LX learning platform provides didactic learning resources for various technical training professions in small nuggets that can be individually compiled into courses and entire learning paths. Existing courses can be modified as desired. New content in text, image or video format can be easily added and assigned to the learners. This allows for the individualisation of learning content and employee development.

Customers can discover more of these courses in the company's recent campaign ‘Didactic Unpacked’. The Festo campaign is helping customers discover the ideal courses that will help them close the skills gap and remain on par with the latest technologies through interactive games as well as videos. Participants of these course games stand a chance to win exciting prizes and a grand prize worth R10 000.

Visit www.festo.co.za to learn more about their courses and their exciting ongoing campaign.

For more info on Didactic courses, contact marketing on 08600 FESTO (33786) or email marketing.za@festo.com


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Obituary: Steven James Meyer
January 1957 - January 2022
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News SAIMC
It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden death of SA Instrumentation & Control Editor, Steven Meyer. Steven joined Technews in October 2007 in the position of Deputy Editor. His ...

Read more...
ESG certified as Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE
News
Invicta Holdings Limited’s Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) has achieved recognition as a Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE.

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates its first year of business
News
Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) – specialists in the design and manufacture of slurry related valves – celebrates its first year of business.

Read more...
Microsatellite production gets a boost in Stellenbosch
TANDM Technologies News
Dragonfly Aerospace is investing in a 3000 square metre design and manufacturing facility in Techno Park, Stellenbosch.

Read more...
Danfoss doubles down on energy efficiency
Danfoss News
Danfoss encourages decision makers to act at COP26.

Read more...
Zest supplies SA’s new gas helium project
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG is supplying locally manufactured transformers, switchgear and substations to South Africa’s onshore natural gas and helium project, Tetra4.

Read more...
Emerson announces commitment to venture capital initiative
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson Ventures to focus on disruptive discrete automation solutions, environmental sustainability technologies and industrial software.

Read more...
Valve & Automation’s new Secunda Valve Repair Centre
Valve & Automation News
On 1 November 2021, Valve & Automation’s Secunda Valve Repair Centre opened at 18 Kingfisher Street, Ext 57, Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Read more...
SECO Process Instrumentation appointed East Rand agent for Yokogawa
SECO Process Instrumentation News
SECO Process Instrumentation, a consulting company in the fields of instrumentation, moisture analysers, pneumatics and VSD solutions, has recently been appointed as the East Rand agent for Yokogawa.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved