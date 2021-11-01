Festo Didactic webinars ensure accessibility across the globe

January 2022 News

Digital learning has been growing significantly since the Covid-19 outbreak two years ago. Festo Didactic has combined the Internet and education to provide industry professionals with the opportunity to gain new skills for upskilling and employability in various technologies. They make sure that no one is left behind through digital learning that caters for all automation professionals around the globe. With Festo being the market leader in technical training, learners do not have to worry about accessibility and inclusivity as learning is a cellphone, smart TV and laptops’ reach away during the live interactive webinars.

Festo Didactic webinars demonstrate how their learning solutions support skill-building in many relevant technical education topics. These webinars have been designed to accommodate industry professionals as well as vocational and technical education teachers or instructors. They are hosted by seasoned training specialists that have years of industry experience. Each webinar consists of five 2-hour sessions where the participants get the opportunity to design, simulate and troubleshoot their circuits. The webinars feature live demonstrations and interactive exercises using selected learning solutions, followed by a Q&A; session.

Their webinars are conducted using FluidSIM design and simulation software. This software has been the world's leading circuit diagram design and simulation program for pneumatics, hydraulics and electrical engineering for over 20 years. These webinars are CPD-accredited, ensuring that even registered professionals benefit from attending the courses and keep pace with the latest industry standards. Some of the courses they offer include but are not limited to introduction to PLC and Advanced PLC courses using CodeSys.

Introduction to PLC

Not every industrial application demands a complex PLC. A few inputs and outputs are often sufficient to automate a simple application quickly and reliably. A small and simple PLC with an equally uncomplicated programming language can quickly be learned. This unique interactive webinar from Festo explains the basic principles and components of a PLC and teaches participants basic programming to create accurate and clear programs. This course is also one of their many courses that are CPD accredited by the Engineering Council of South Africa.

Advanced PLC – CoDeSys

CoDeSys is a hardware-independent software. It offers a Controller Development System according to the IEC 61131-3 standard with all defined programming languages independent of the hardware manufacturer. This unique interactive webinar simplifies CoDeSys and gives participants confidence in using the software in their everyday working lives.

Prepared learning with Festo Learning Experience

In addition to webinars, Festo Didactic offers didactically prepared learning content for many technical areas, allowing learners to learn at their own pace conveniently. The Festo LX learning platform provides didactic learning resources for various technical training professions in small nuggets that can be individually compiled into courses and entire learning paths. Existing courses can be modified as desired. New content in text, image or video format can be easily added and assigned to the learners. This allows for the individualisation of learning content and employee development.

Customers can discover more of these courses in the company's recent campaign ‘Didactic Unpacked’. The Festo campaign is helping customers discover the ideal courses that will help them close the skills gap and remain on par with the latest technologies through interactive games as well as videos. Participants of these course games stand a chance to win exciting prizes and a grand prize worth R10 000.

Visit www.festo.co.za to learn more about their courses and their exciting ongoing campaign.

For more info on Didactic courses, contact marketing on 08600 FESTO (33786) or email marketing.za@festo.com

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





