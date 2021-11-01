Cummins invests in Sion Power to develop lithium metal technology
January 2022
News
Cummins has entered into an agreement with Sion Power Corporation, a leading developer of high-energy rechargeable battery technology, to design and supply battery cells based on its proprietary lithium metal technology for commercial vehicle applications. In connection with the agreement, Cummins has made an investment in Sion Power. The investment provides Cummins a minority stake in Sion Power, allows Sion Power to further develop their lithium metal technology for the commercial vehicle market and positions both companies for success in the future commercialisation of the technology.
Under the agreement, Sion Power will engage in a multi-year development program to design and supply large-format lithium metal battery cells for use in Cummins battery packs. The batteries developed by Cummins will be integrated in its electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.
“Our customers rely on Cummins to provide the most robust electric powertrains in the world,” said Amy Davis, vice president at Cummins and president of the company’s New Power segment. “We need battery technologies that will meet the performance and cost expectations for tough, commercial vehicle duty cycles.”
Sion Power’s high-energy battery chemistry is an important component of Cummins’ roadmap to electrify the company’s commercial vehicle products. Based on Sion Power’s proprietary lithium-metal anode technology and incorporating its patented manufacturing process, the cell provides a robust, long-lasting rechargeable battery for Cummins’ demanding applications.
“Sion Power’s Licerion is an enabling technology for Cummins’ future electric commercial vehicle offerings,” said Tracy Kelley, CEO, Sion Power. “Cummins is an ideal partner for Sion Power to enable this next generation of electric mobility and significantly support the decarbonisation of the transportation industry. Together this strategic relationship sets us on a path to deliver the future of batteries.”
For more information contact Sbu Gule, Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 451 3400, sbu.gule@cummins.com, www.cummins.com
