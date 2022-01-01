Bosch Rexroth SA Group of Companies appoints new CEO

January 2022 News

The Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies has appointed Chris Riley, current general manager of Tectra Automation, as the new Group CEO, effective 1 January 2022. In addition to this role, Chris has been appointed as the Bosch Rexroth Group leader of the Sales Unit for Africa. He succeeds Tillmann Olsen, who has been at the helm of the Group since January 2018.





Chris holds a BSc Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Degree. He brings a wealth of experience to the Group with 25 years across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, UK and USA.

