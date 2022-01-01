Editor's Choice
OPC Classic data connectivity notice

January 2022

During June, Microsoft released a security update that changed how the Windows operating system enforces DCOM security. This Windows update was made in response to a recently discovered vulnerability, detailed in CVE 2021 26414. As a result of this change, OPC communications relying on DCOM may stop working when the Windows changes start to be enforced in 2022.

Microsoft will deploy the complete DCOM security update in phases to give Windows users time to make adequate preparations before the update becomes mandatory. The schedule and phase details are described in this paper. Users wishing to continue to use their OPC Classic infrastructure in architectures that rely on DCOM-based communications are strongly advised to implement one of the following:

• Solution: eliminate DCOM dependency by shifting to a solution like Matrikon OPC UA Tunneller (UAT), which is not affected by this or future DCOM updates and does not require changes to existing OPC applications.

• Mitigation: Test their systems (instructions provided below) and make the needed preparations to address this round of DCOM security updates. Future updates will most likely require further investigation and adjustments.

Moore Process Controls is Matrikon’s sole distributor for Africa and interested readers can find the full white paper at https://instrumentation.co.za/papers/moore.pdf

For more information contact Eric Hore, Moore Process Controls, +27 11 466 1673, eric@moore.co.za, www.moore.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 466 1673/9
Fax: +27 11 466 1618
Email: info@moore.co.za
www: www.moore.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Moore Process Controls


