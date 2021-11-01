Bosch Rexroth South Africa delivers customised training across Africa
January 2022
News
As one of Africa’s largest hydraulics, pneumatics and automation companies, Bosch Rexroth South Africa is committed to upskilling personnel with its training courses. These CPD and MerSETA accredited training courses are available at the company’s training facilities in Kempton Park. Recognising that not all processes require the same type of training, the company also offers system-specific and plant-specific training at the clients’ premises throughout Africa.
This customer-specific training covers topics such as: component functionality and working principles, routine maintenance, systematic and common fault finding and practical equipment training. Post-training, staff are equipped to safely carry out daily checks, planned maintenance, repairs, systematic faultfind and troubleshoot systems.
“We will often meet with customers prior to training to grasp their processes and meet their specific requirements, analyse drawings and possibly organise a site visit,” explains training facilitator, Arthur Sanderson. “When we dive into the specific requirements per plant, trained customer employees become comfortable and confident to deliver repairs and maintenance in their respective working environments. For example, in 2019 we manufactured and installed a custom pneumatic training rig for Nairobi Bottlers, the Kenyan base for Coca-Cola East Africa. This was shortly followed by a three-module, plant-specific training course for Coca-Cola East Africa’s technical personnel.”
The Bosch Rexroth South Africa training department is highly equipped for this form of training, as it has achieved CPD verification from the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering. The Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies can therefore provide comprehensive training solutions onsite on request, across Africa.
For more information contact Arthur Sanderson, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, arthur.sanderson@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
