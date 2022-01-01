Intelligent automation for Industry 4.0
January 2022
IT in Manufacturing
Data is the gold of the 21st century and efficient data acquisition and analysis are elementary components of industry 4.0. Jumo smartWARE Evaluation is a software solution that is now available for the Jumo variTron automation system, which allows browser-based process data analysis via customised dashboards.
The smartWARE is installed centrally on desktops, local servers, or in the cloud using Docker technology. In addition, installation of software or add-ons by the user is not necessary, which saves on costs for the administration of the system. Access then takes place via common web browsers. Once set up, Jumo smartWare Evaluation enables an unlimited number of users to analyse and visualise up to 1500 signals, from anywhere in the world.
An intuitive device and plant overview allows for quick navigation and selection of dashboards. It also enables a plant-wide batch search and analysis. Individual design of the dashboards is important for the smart factory as processes can be sustainably optimised based on the collected data.
Data security is also a top priority for this Jumo product. The recorded raw data is securely transferred to a data store and archived by the Jumo variTRON 300 or 500 via Rest API, using the data diode principle. Traceability of the recorded data is also ensured in the event of a configuration change or device replacement.
Analysis takes place in a separate area (Dataview) and is supported by tamper detection based on digital certificates so that verifiable process data can be provided reliably and quickly for critical audits.
For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za
