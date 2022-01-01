Fluke’s T6-1000 PRO electrical tester

Comtest now offers the Fluke T6-1000 PRO true-RMS electrical tester. It measures voltage up to 1000 VAC and current up to 200 A, all through the open fork and without test lead contact to live voltage. Users connect the black lead to ground with the included heavy-duty alligator clip, slide the wire into the open fork and can see both voltage and current at the same time. The T6-1000 PRO works with most wires up to AWG 4/0, carrying as much as 200 A and 1000 V AC . It can even be used with gloves.

The T6-1000 PRO allows electricians to test in impossible places. Instead of pulling wire nuts, users just slide the open jaw over a single conductor. It’s much faster and safer than working to find a metallic contact point. Plus, voltage and current measurements can be made at the same time. The T6-1000 PRO measures and displays both voltage and current at the same time, simply by sliding the open jaw over the conductor.

The new tester is equipped with Fluke FieldSense technology, which is a proprietary method of measuring the actual voltage value without making live electrical contact. Unlike other non-contact voltage testers and detectors, the T6-1000 PRO uses FieldSense technology to provide an actual voltage measurement. Users get measurements that are more reliable and more accurate than existing go/no-go testers.

Not having to probe live conductors also makes testing safer. Since there is no need to make an electrical connection, the chance of human contact with an energised wire is greatly reduced. This also reduces the chance of contacting the wrong conductor, which could produce unexpected results.

The T6-1000 PRO is especially designed for electricians working in potentially dangerous environments. Since users will almost always be wearing gloves or other PPE, it is designed to use an external ground clip 100% of the time. In addition, the area where FieldSense technology measures voltage is extended further down the open fork. This means getting consistent, accurate voltage and current measurements without touching a live wire is easier than ever before. Product information at: https://bit.ly/3hoFCXJ.

