Level switch for storage bins

January 2022 Level Measurement & Control

Val.Co has introduced a new LPM level switch specifically designed to control the storage of dusts, granules and solid products. Particularly suited for the pharma, food, plastics and agriculture markets, the reliable level switch is of robust construction and consists of a stainless-steel rotating shaft with sealed self-lubricating bearings. The shaft is driven by a synchronous gear motor at low speed. When the material stops the rotation of the blades, the power supply to the geared motor will be cut off, activating an electric changeover contact.

Managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, Jan Grobler, commented: “This new LPM level switch from Val.Co is a cost-efficient level switch that maintains its renowned instrumentation quality, accuracy and reliability. Not only is the shaft manufactured from stainless-steel its performance is enhanced by the self-lubricating bearing system. We believe this newly developed LPM level switch will add value to the control of the storage of granules, dust and other solid products”.

Technical features

The Val.Co LPM level switch offers the following technical specifications:

• Power supply range: 24-230 V.

• Temperature range of -100°C to 1200°C.

• Housing consists of cast aluminium or stainless steel AISI 304.

• Electrical connection is N.2 cable-gland.

• Paddle can be supplied with flanged or threaded connections.

• Conforms to IP65 protection standards.

• The alarm system can be activated when conveyor belts unexpectedly come to a standstill.

Credit(s)

GHM Messtechnik SA





