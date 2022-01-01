Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Level switch for storage bins

January 2022 Level Measurement & Control

Val.Co has introduced a new LPM level switch specifically designed to control the storage of dusts, granules and solid products. Particularly suited for the pharma, food, plastics and agriculture markets, the reliable level switch is of robust construction and consists of a stainless-steel rotating shaft with sealed self-lubricating bearings. The shaft is driven by a synchronous gear motor at low speed. When the material stops the rotation of the blades, the power supply to the geared motor will be cut off, activating an electric changeover contact.

Managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, Jan Grobler, commented: “This new LPM level switch from Val.Co is a cost-efficient level switch that maintains its renowned instrumentation quality, accuracy and reliability. Not only is the shaft manufactured from stainless-steel its performance is enhanced by the self-lubricating bearing system. We believe this newly developed LPM level switch will add value to the control of the storage of granules, dust and other solid products”.

Technical features

The Val.Co LPM level switch offers the following technical specifications:

• Power supply range: 24-230 V.

• Temperature range of -100°C to 1200°C.

• Housing consists of cast aluminium or stainless steel AISI 304.

• Electrical connection is N.2 cable-gland.

• Paddle can be supplied with flanged or threaded connections.

• Conforms to IP65 protection standards.

• The alarm system can be activated when conveyor belts unexpectedly come to a standstill.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Specialist instrumentation for specialised applications
GHM Messtechnik SA Level Measurement & Control
Over 30 years of experience puts Val.co at the forefront to supply specialist liquid level, flow, pressure and temperature instrumentation.

Read more...
Radar transmitter ensures efficiency at Australian mine
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
To eliminate supply bottlenecks at an Australian iron ore mine, the processes were better coordinated with VEGAPULS 69 playing an important role.

Read more...
High-reliability float switch
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Level Measurement & Control
ASSTech has added a new simple-to-mount horizontal design of float switch to its Jumo range.

Read more...
Multi-application radar level transmitters
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NGR, a robust, maintenance-free level sensor that uses TDR (time domain reflectometry) technology.

Read more...
Flowmeter with IO-Link
GHM Messtechnik SA Flow Measurement & Control
The calorimetric measuring principle makes this new Honsberg meter practically wear-free and gives users the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.

Read more...
Level transmitter for hygienic applications
Emerson Automation Solutions Level Measurement & Control
The Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimise operations and ensure food safety.

Read more...
Ready for use anywhere
Endress+Hauser South Africa Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...
Make level sensor checks redundant
DRH Components Level Measurement & Control
The Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO is a simple paddlewheel device that monitors the level of dry bulk material.

Read more...
Level switches master viscous substances
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
VEGA has developed the new front-flush level switch, Vegapoint 24, especially for use with sticky, viscous or abrasive products.

Read more...
Level sensors shorten the distance from the field to supermarket shelves
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
VEGAPULS C 11 ensures fast processing of carrots and onions with reliable measured values.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved