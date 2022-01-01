Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Reduce the risk of shock and arc flash

January 2022 IS & Ex

Comtest now offers a new Fluke tester to the market, which sources both AC and DC steady-state voltage for Hi-Z and Lo-Z instruments, thus simplifying safety compliance testing. The Fluke PRV240 Proving Unit provides a safe and convenient method for ‘test before touch’ TBT verification of electrical test tools, without placing the technician in any potentially hazardous electrical environments, which would generally involve using known live voltage sources.

In contrast to using a known live source, using the PRV240 does not require personal protective equipment (PPE) for tester verification. Use of the PRV240 reduces the risk of shock and arc flash compared to verification of test instruments on high-energy sources in potentially hazardous electrical environments because the PRV240 provides a known voltage in a controlled, low-current state in accordance with safe work practices.

The pocket-sized PRV240 sources 240 V of both AC and DC steady-state voltage for testing of both high and low-impedance multimeters, clamp meters and two-pole testers, eliminating both the need for multiple verification tools and the use of a known high-energy voltage source for test instrument verification. To avoid accidental contact, the voltage is supplied through recessed contacts that are activated only when test probes are inserted into the modules’ insulated access points. A single LED indicates the sourcing of the voltage to verify the test tool, simplifying test tool verification without the need for PPE.

The proving unit can perform up to 5000 tests per set of four AA batteries and comes with a TPAK magnetic hanging strap for easy accessibility. Product details at www.bit.ly/3GNS26Q


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas
Comtest Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...

Read more...
PRO series thermal cameras
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.

Read more...
Preconfigured fail-safe circuit from Festo
Festo South Africa IS & Ex
The preconfigured Festo fail-safe circuit is ready to install in the control cabinet as a safe and low-cost alternative when it comes to fail-safe technology.

Read more...
Flameproof cable glands
Pratley IS & Ex
A new flameproof cable gland range from Pratley allows for soft-bedding cables like PVC to be fitted to flameproof equipment without any concern regarding cable damage.

Read more...
Gigabit intrinsically safe Ethernet
Extech Safety Systems IS & Ex
Eaton’s 9470 product range provides cost-effective intrinsically safe (IS) Gigabit Ethernet equipment that can be installed and maintained easily in hazardous areas.

Read more...
Safety over IO-Link
ifm - South Africa IS & Ex
With the new AL200S PROFIsafe IO-Link module from ifm electronic, it is now possible to operate standard safety sensors and actuators via IO-Link.

Read more...
IS interface for signal processing
Endress+Hauser South Africa IS & Ex
Endress+Hauser’s RN series interface modules power the foundation of measurement instrument loops and safety instrumented systems.

Read more...
IR thermometer withstands 3-metre drop
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest has on offer the Fluke 64 MAX IR thermometer with internal memory, unattended monitoring, improved accuracy and increased battery life.

Read more...
Connected test tools
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke Connect is a set of tools and a smartphone app that let maintenance technicians capture, securely store and share data with their teams from the field.

Read more...
Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools
Comtest IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved