Reduce the risk of shock and arc flash

Comtest now offers a new Fluke tester to the market, which sources both AC and DC steady-state voltage for Hi-Z and Lo-Z instruments, thus simplifying safety compliance testing. The Fluke PRV240 Proving Unit provides a safe and convenient method for ‘test before touch’ TBT verification of electrical test tools, without placing the technician in any potentially hazardous electrical environments, which would generally involve using known live voltage sources.
In contrast to using a known live source, using the PRV240 does not require personal protective equipment (PPE) for tester verification. Use of the PRV240 reduces the risk of shock and arc flash compared to verification of test instruments on high-energy sources in potentially hazardous electrical environments because the PRV240 provides a known voltage in a controlled, low-current state in accordance with safe work practices.
The pocket-sized PRV240 sources 240 V of both AC and DC steady-state voltage for testing of both high and low-impedance multimeters, clamp meters and two-pole testers, eliminating both the need for multiple verification tools and the use of a known high-energy voltage source for test instrument verification. To avoid accidental contact, the voltage is supplied through recessed contacts that are activated only when test probes are inserted into the modules’ insulated access points. A single LED indicates the sourcing of the voltage to verify the test tool, simplifying test tool verification without the need for PPE.
The proving unit can perform up to 5000 tests per set of four AA batteries and comes with a TPAK magnetic hanging strap for easy accessibility. Product details at www.bit.ly/3GNS26Q
Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas Comtest
Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...
Read more...PRO series thermal cameras Comtest
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.
Read more...Flameproof cable glands Pratley
IS & Ex
A new flameproof cable gland range from Pratley allows for soft-bedding cables like PVC to be fitted to flameproof equipment without any concern regarding cable damage.
Read more...Gigabit intrinsically safe Ethernet Extech Safety Systems
IS & Ex
Eaton’s 9470 product range provides cost-effective intrinsically safe (IS) Gigabit Ethernet equipment that can be installed and maintained easily in hazardous areas.
Read more...Safety over IO-Link ifm - South Africa
IS & Ex
With the new AL200S PROFIsafe IO-Link module from ifm electronic, it is now possible to operate standard safety sensors and actuators via IO-Link.
Read more...Connected test tools Comtest
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke Connect is a set of tools and a smartphone app that let maintenance technicians capture, securely store and share data with their teams from the field.
Read more...Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools Comtest
IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.