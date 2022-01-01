Fluke doubles the troubleshooting power

January 2022
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest now offers the Fluke 787B and 789 process meters that double the troubleshooting capabilities of previous versions by combining the power of a safety-rated, digital multimeter and mA loop calibrator into a single, compact test tool.
Based on the trusted measurement capabilities of the Fluke 87 DMM, the 787B and 789 add the ability to measure, source and simulate mA with the accuracy and resolution that can be expected from a Fluke mA loop calibrator, giving users the ideal tool for troubleshooting and calibrating current loop applications.
Features of the new instruments include:
• 20 mA dc current source/measure/simulate.
• Simultaneous mA and % of scale readout.
• DMM designed to meet 1000 V IEC 61010 CAT III and 600 V CAT IV standards.
• Precision 1000 V, 440 mA true-rms digital multimeter.
• Frequency measurement to 20 kHz.
• Min/Max/Average/Hold/Relative modes.
• Diode test and continuity beeper.
• Manual step plus auto step and auto ramp.
• Externally accessible battery for easy changes.
The 789 has the additional features of 24 V loop power supply and HART mode setting with loop power (adds a resistor).
Fluke Connect compatibility for wireless data logging saves time and improves the reliability of maintenance data by wirelessly syncing measurements using the Fluke Connect system. Preventive maintenance is simplified and ‘reworks’ are eliminated. Other benefits include:
• Data-entry errors are eliminated by saving measurements directly from the tool and associating them with the work order, report or asset record.
• Maintenance decisions are made with trustworthy and traceable data.
• Access baseline, historical and current measurements by asset.
• Move away from clipboards, notebooks and multiple spreadsheets with a wireless one-step measurement transfer.
• Share measurement data with the team using ShareLive video calls and emails.
Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas Comtest
Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...
Read more...PRO series thermal cameras Comtest
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.
Read more...Linux-based condition monitoring platform Turck Banner
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.
Read more...SKF increases paper machine reliability SKF South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
SKF’s virtually maintenance-free rope sheave units offer a unique solution to the pulp and paper industry through improved machine reliability.
Read more...How are infrared cameras calibrated? Instrotech
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Infrared thermometers are calibrated with the help of reference radiation sources called black bodies, which can produce different temperatures with high stability.
Read more...Connected test tools Comtest
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke Connect is a set of tools and a smartphone app that let maintenance technicians capture, securely store and share data with their teams from the field.
Read more...Monitoring at GKN Aerospace ifm - South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The combined solution of ifm’s sensors and software helps GKN understand and improve its equipment.