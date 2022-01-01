Fluke doubles the troubleshooting power

Comtest now offers the Fluke 787B and 789 process meters that double the troubleshooting capabilities of previous versions by combining the power of a safety-rated, digital multimeter and mA loop calibrator into a single, compact test tool.

Based on the trusted measurement capabilities of the Fluke 87 DMM, the 787B and 789 add the ability to measure, source and simulate mA with the accuracy and resolution that can be expected from a Fluke mA loop calibrator, giving users the ideal tool for troubleshooting and calibrating current loop applications.

Features of the new instruments include:

• 20 mA dc current source/measure/simulate.

• Simultaneous mA and % of scale readout.

• DMM designed to meet 1000 V IEC 61010 CAT III and 600 V CAT IV standards.

• Precision 1000 V, 440 mA true-rms digital multimeter.

• Frequency measurement to 20 kHz.

• Min/Max/Average/Hold/Relative modes.

• Diode test and continuity beeper.

• Manual step plus auto step and auto ramp.

• Externally accessible battery for easy changes.

The 789 has the additional features of 24 V loop power supply and HART mode setting with loop power (adds a resistor).

Fluke Connect compatibility for wireless data logging saves time and improves the reliability of maintenance data by wirelessly syncing measurements using the Fluke Connect system. Preventive maintenance is simplified and ‘reworks’ are eliminated. Other benefits include:

• Data-entry errors are eliminated by saving measurements directly from the tool and associating them with the work order, report or asset record.

• Maintenance decisions are made with trustworthy and traceable data.

• Access baseline, historical and current measurements by asset.

• Move away from clipboards, notebooks and multiple spreadsheets with a wireless one-step measurement transfer.

• Share measurement data with the team using ShareLive video calls and emails.

