Emerson announces commitment to venture capital initiative

Emerson has announced a $100 million commitment to Emerson Ventures, its corporate venture capital initiative designed to accelerate innovation by providing early access to cutting-edge technologies that solve real customer challenges. The investment commitment will advance the development of disruptive discrete automation solutions, environmentally sustainable technologies and industrial software in key industries.

“We see this as more than investment, it’s about partnership and enhancing the industries we serve,” said Emerson president and CEO, Lal Karsanbhai. “We are committed to supporting and mentoring companies as we work together to gain strategic insights on emerging technologies, adjacent markets and industry disruptors. It’s a win-win for all.”

The company aims to invest in four to six early-stage start-ups each year, targeting $100 million in investments over five years. A focused team will evaluate opportunities in collaboration with Emerson’s office of the chief executive.

For entrepreneurs seeking strategic investors, Emerson’s global network, advanced expertise and market access can serve as a catalyst to a start-up’s development. This dedicated funding commitment along with a long-term investment mindset will also boost Emerson Ventures’ ability to co-invest with other top-tier venture capital firms and other corporate venture capital arms, including those of customers.

The investment into Emerson Ventures also supports the company’s ongoing commitment to accelerate solutions, software and technologies that drive innovation for a greener future.

