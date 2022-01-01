Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

Easy recording of weather data

January 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

The new weather station from Phoenix Contact is now available. The pre-installed solution with PLCnext Control records the values of the wind speed, wind direction, temperature, irradiation, humidity, and amount of precipitation. This weather data can be used to determine the efficiency of a photovoltaic system, for example, so the system can respond immediately to any deviations from the expected yield.

Several SOL-ES sensors can be connected to the weather station via standard interfaces. The pre-configured sensors are immediately available to transmit weather data. Instead of wiring each sensor individually, M12 connections with Y distributors can connect them in series. This reduces the amount of wiring required on site and it is easy to integrate the sensors into the overall system. All sensors meet the requirements of IEC 61724-1 for Class A systems. Due to the broad portfolio of environmental sensors, the weather station can be adapted to meet the customer’s individual needs.

The sensors can be easily configured via web interface. This means that no programming knowledge is required to commission the weather station. The weather data is saved locally and made available to the user via a user interface. Besides being used in integrated photovoltaic park management, the weather station can also be applied as an autonomous system for further industrial branches.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Type 2 push-in surge protection
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The VAL-MS PT surge protective device from Phoenix Contact is its first type 2 protective device with push-in connection technology.

Read more...
Phoenix Contact’s AIO product family
Phoenix Contact Industrial Computer Hardware
Solutions in the AIO product family from Phoenix Contact are used for programming, operating and monitoring machines and systems.

Read more...
Energy data acquisition made easy
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.

Read more...
NearFi couplers for contactless power and data transmission
Phoenix Contact Industrial Wireless
By launching NearFi, Phoenix Contact has introduced a new, innovative technology for contactless power and data transmission in the near-field range.

Read more...
Controller for robotic systems
Omron Electronics PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Omron has announced the launch of its first ‘Robotic Integrated Controller’, based on its leading NJ series of machine controllers for industrial automation.

Read more...
Wireless controller for smarter factories
Turck Banner PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Turck Banner’s DXM wireless controllers are designed to facilitate Ethernet connectivity as well as enabling IIoT applications.

Read more...
Automation with PC-based control at UOW Malaysia KDU University
Beckhoff Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Eight embedded PCs and 3000 EtherCAT I/Os ensure maximum building efficiency across university campus.

Read more...
Open PLCnext Technology ecosystem
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
With the new PLCnext Control AXC F 3152 controller, Phoenix Contact now provides a high-performance Axioline controller based on the open PLCnext Technology ecosystem.

Read more...
Controllers with real-time Ethernet solution
Mecosa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Bronkhorst is pleased to present Powerlink as its tenth on-board fieldbus interface option.

Read more...
All-in-one operating solutions for use in the field
Phoenix Contact Industrial Computer Hardware
The operating solutions in the AIO product family from Phoenix Contact are used for programming, operating and monitoring machines and systems

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved