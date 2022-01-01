Humidity generator for probe calibration

January 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Comtest now offers the Fluke 5128A RHapid-Cal Humidity Generator, a portable, versatile humidity generator for calibrating a large workload of probes and loggers in the field or laboratory. The 5128A is ideal for corporate and independent calibration laboratories where humidity measurement is critical to prevent spoilage of products, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, semiconductors, chemicals and food production.

The 5128A is lightweight and compact so technicians can easily take it to the field for thorough, reliable multi-point calibration of humidity probes and loggers. In the laboratory, it reduces calibration time by 33% compared to traditional two-pressure humidity generators, which are slower to respond to humidity and temperature set-point changes.

The 5128A delivers:

• Best-in-class system accuracy of 1,0% RH for dependable humidity probe calibration.

• Rapid humidity and temperature stabilisation time for high calibration throughput.

• Rate of change for temperature increase is typically 10°C/minute; for temperature decrease 1,5°C/minute.

• Rate of change for humidity increase is typically 10% RH/minute; for decrease 5% RH/minute.

• A six-point calibration can be done in two hours.

Easy maintenance

• A front-loading desiccant cartridge can be easily changed by removing the front cap and sliding in a new one.

• Only clean distilled water is needed to operate the instrument.

The 5128A RHapid-Cal comes standard with an ISO 17025 accredited system calibration and is backed by Fluke Calibration’s world-class metrology and support. Product information at: https://bit.ly/3DK1m9i.

Credit(s)

Comtest





