WIKA SA opens online shop

November 2021 News

WIKA South Africa is proud to announce the opening of its new online shop. Now

customers in South Africa can order measurement technology directly from the

manufacturer – simple, quick, secure.

Select the right product for your application from our standard portfolio of pressure, temperature, and level measuring instruments. Do you need a specific instrument version? No problem: with the configurator, you have the possibility of modifying your desired instrument and matching it exactly to your requirements.

In our new online shop, products from the following groups are available in the WIKA quality you expect – pressure gauges, digital pressure gauges, pressure sensors, process transmitters, pressure gauges with output signals, pressure switches, contact pressure gauges, diaphragm seal systems, valves and protective devices, electrical accessories, dial thermometers, digital indicators, resistance thermometers, temperature transmitters, temperature switches, thermometers with switch contacts, temperature controllers, thermowells, programming units, submersible pressure sensors, optoelectronic switches, flow switches, calibrators, precision pressure measuring instruments, portable pressure generation equipment, and hand-held thermometers.


Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


