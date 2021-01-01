Tracking systems for furnace applications

Fluke Process Instruments has released the latest Datapaq Furnace Tracker System complete with the TP6 data logger, thermal barriers and intuitive software.
The Datapaq Furnace Tracker System is designed to be used repeatedly, in-process in the most hostile manufacturing environments, providing accurate and reliable process temperature surveys. Each system can help users improve process performance, decrease downtime, reduce temperature uniformity survey (TUS) reporting times and more.
The first component of the system is the Datapaq TP6 Data Logger, which can withstand the most demanding operating conditions. The TP6 features a 316-grade, stainless-steel case and a IP67 rating, making it water resistant. This datalogger is available with either 10 or 20 thermocouple inputs and can be specified for use with base or noble metal thermocouples.
The latest thermal barrier models are ideal for high-temperature heat treat processes and have been designed to provide maximum thermal protection – including applications such as vacuum and controlled atmosphere, slab reheat and solution ageing. The new patented quenchable thermal barriers eliminate the need for fibre blankets. Fluke Process Instruments also offers bespoke design services to create a solution that specifically fits a customer’s process.
To complete the system, Fluke Process Instruments offers the Datapaq Insight Software, which transforms raw data into actionable analytics, clear user interface, context sensitive help screens and assistance options for infrequent users. Three software options are available and the complementary Datapaq Insight for mobile is offered for free. This mobile application allows users to reset, download and analyse right on the factoryfloor and check thermocouple operation before a thermal profile run. The advanced TUS software also provides full temperature profiles and traceable reports for industry regulations like AMS2750 and CQi-9.
PRO series thermal cameras Comtest
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.
Read more...Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options.
Read more...Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.