Tracking systems for furnace applications

Fluke Process Instruments has released the latest Datapaq Furnace Tracker System complete with the TP6 data logger, thermal barriers and intuitive software.

The Datapaq Furnace Tracker System is designed to be used repeatedly, in-process in the most hostile manufacturing environments, providing accurate and reliable process temperature surveys. Each system can help users improve process performance, decrease downtime, reduce temperature uniformity survey (TUS) reporting times and more.

The first component of the system is the Datapaq TP6 Data Logger, which can withstand the most demanding operating conditions. The TP6 features a 316-grade, stainless-steel case and a IP67 rating, making it water resistant. This datalogger is available with either 10 or 20 thermocouple inputs and can be specified for use with base or noble metal thermocouples.

The latest thermal barrier models are ideal for high-temperature heat treat processes and have been designed to provide maximum thermal protection – including applications such as vacuum and controlled atmosphere, slab reheat and solution ageing. The new patented quenchable thermal barriers eliminate the need for fibre blankets. Fluke Process Instruments also offers bespoke design services to create a solution that specifically fits a customer’s process.

To complete the system, Fluke Process Instruments offers the Datapaq Insight Software, which transforms raw data into actionable analytics, clear user interface, context sensitive help screens and assistance options for infrequent users. Three software options are available and the complementary Datapaq Insight for mobile is offered for free. This mobile application allows users to reset, download and analyse right on the factoryfloor and check thermocouple operation before a thermal profile run. The advanced TUS software also provides full temperature profiles and traceable reports for industry regulations like AMS2750 and CQi-9.

