IS interface for signal processing

November 2021 IS & Ex

Endress+Hauser’s RN series interface modules power the foundation of measurement instrument loops and safety instrumented systems built on the widely used analog process control infrastructure. The intrinsically safe signal processing and conditioning devices (up to SIL 2 (SC 3) in accordance with IEC 61508) ensure reliable power supply and safe operations in hazardous areas, establishing a trusted signal link between field instruments and the process control level.

Smart power

Smart functions such as NAMUR signal conversion, line fault monitoring, galvanic signal isolation, signal doubling and output signal amplification with bidirectional HART transparency give operators control and flexibility in systems of any scale, protecting assets and safeguarding data signal integrity in the process.

The RN series at a glance:

• RN22: active/passive barrier; signal doubler.

• RLN22: NAMUR isolating amplifier.

• RNO22: output isolating amplifier.

• RNB22: system power supply (single or redundant).

• RNF22: feed-in and error message module.

All RN series interface modules perfectly integrate with Endress+Hauser instruments, while also working seamlessly with instruments from other vendors. The compact, space-saving housings, up to two channels on 12,5 mm, are plug-and-play ready for standard DIN rails and control cabinets.

The multi-platform T-connector bus system ensures fast and easy commissioning and interoperability with compatible interface vendors. The series promotes simplicity every step of the way, from easy selection and supply, to installation, commissioning, service and troubleshooting. Customers also benefit from a single source partnership at all stages of the measuring device and process loop life cycle.

Measurement instrument loops built on analog signal infrastructure are widely used across industries. As an expert partner for process automation, industrial instrumentation, services and solutions, Endress+Hauser now offers customers a simple and cost-effective path to completing safe and reliable measurement applications from sensors to the control cabinet and beyond.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





