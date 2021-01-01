Editor's Choice
Conveyor chain for special applications

November 2021 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s comprehensive range of power transmission components incorporates ZMC industrial conveyor chains that offer dependable service in diverse applications, especially in food production.

“BMG’s ZMC solutions for the food and beverage sector extend from the processing of raw ingredients, to baking, bottle washing, packaging and safe distribution,” explains BMG product manager, Gavin Kirsten. “Our team of specialists advises customers at food and beverage plants to invest in conveyor components that are manufactured in food-compliant materials, stainless steel, for instance.

“Advantages of stainless steel include corrosion and thermal shock resistance, durability, resistance to powerful cleaning detergents and the ability to withstand a wide temperature range, from cooking to freezing.”

The ZMC portfolio comprises standard chains and chains for special applications, available from BMG in a wide range of dimensions, mechanical characteristics and geometry. Chains are available with solid, hollow, or extended pins, with bushings, rollers or bearings mounted at the centre of the links, or with holes in the links. BMG also offers a measuring service, which makes it possible to assemble the chains on the system by perfectly matching them to ensure maximum precision.

The main applications for ZMC stainless steel conveyor chains in the agri-food industry are in machines used to select fruit and vegetables according to size, weight and for processing and packaging products.

In bakeries, proofers are an integral part of the industrial process to produce products including bread, crackers, rusks, pizza, biscuits and sweets. Depending on the size and characteristics of the product and specific performance requirements, the proofer can be developed in various ways, using vertical and horizontal conveyors to carry the trays, baking tins or slats, on which the products to be leavened are deposited.

Fundamental parameters for the design of the system include speed, type of load, temperature and other environmental conditions, as well as scheduled maintenance. With the choice of stainless steels of various types, heat treatments, coatings and special bushings and bearings, it is possible to produce chains capable of working up to 500°C.

For more information contact Gavin Kirstein, BMG, +27 11 620 7547, gavink@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


