Linux-based condition monitoring platform

November 2021
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.
The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door position, humidity and temperature, as well as the data from external sensors and measuring devices, which can be integrated via analog and digital interfaces. Besides two analog inputs (mA or V) the module offers two digital I/O as well as a relay output for tasks such as the control of signal lights and a USB 2.0 host for connecting a mass storage memory or a wireless adapter.
Key benefits
Current measurement with add-on modules possible
An add-on interface allows other devices such as the IM18-CCM51 to be connected for current measurement for 12 AC channels up to 600 A. The data transfer and power supply of the IM18-CCM modules is implemented via the backplane.
Connect OT and IT
This range of functions makes the IM18-CCM platform ideal for machine and plant builders wishing to offer their customers advanced condition monitoring functions. This also makes it possible to implement remote maintenance during operation, done via the OEM through to the control cabinet of the user. The open Linux operating system (Debian) is optimised for the installation of custom analysis programs. With its two independent Ethernet interfaces, the IM18-CCM provides an effortless connection between the OT and IT worlds. The device uses the TCP/IP, Modbus TCP and HTTP communication protocols, but other Ethernet-based protocols can be installed at any time.
Retrofitting condition monitoring in existing machines
With the IM18-CCM50 series, Turck Banner’s portfolio now includes a powerful IIoT platform for condition monitoring and other IT-related applications. The IM18-CCM50 is a flexible, open and attractively priced condition monitoring solution that can also be directly connected to IT systems. The IM12-CCM, with its processing and monitoring functions, is ideal for straightforward retrofitting in existing installations as it can be connected to automation systems via IO-Link. Applications are found in all areas of machine building.
Wide-beam radar sensor October 2021, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a wider-angle (45°×45°) beam pattern sensor to better detect curved or reflective surfaces and larger targets.
Read more...IR thermometer withstands 3-metre drop October 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest has on offer the Fluke 64 MAX IR thermometer with internal memory, unattended monitoring, improved accuracy and increased battery life.
Read more...BMG gearboxes for railway maintenance October 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG supplies the local railways sector with custom-designed planetary gearboxes for use in railway maintenance programmes.
Read more...SKF increases paper machine reliability October 2021, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
SKF’s virtually maintenance-free rope sheave units offer a unique solution to the pulp and paper industry through improved machine reliability.
Read more...How are infrared cameras calibrated? October 2021, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Infrared thermometers are calibrated with the help of reference radiation sources called black bodies, which can produce different temperatures with high stability.
Read more...DEK wireless kit October 2021, Turck Banner
, Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.
Read more...Connected test tools October 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke Connect is a set of tools and a smartphone app that let maintenance technicians capture, securely store and share data with their teams from the field.
Read more...Monitoring at GKN Aerospace October 2021, ifm - South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The combined solution of ifm’s sensors and software helps GKN understand and improve its equipment.
Read more...Benefits of PowerView CP for pipelines October 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex has developed the PowerView CP (cathodic protection) system over several years to bring up-to-date technology to Impressed Current Cathodic Protection.
Read more...Turck Banner’s Profinet integration with S2 redundancy October 2021, Turck Banner
, Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The TBEN-L5-8IOL is an IO-Link master module in IP67 that supports S2
system redundancy. The master establishes a logical communication relation to more than one controller and combines high availability with a wide range of potential uses through IO-Link in the field.