Gigabit intrinsically safe Ethernet

November 2021 IS & Ex

Eaton’s 9470 product range provides cost-effective intrinsically safe (IS) Gigabit Ethernet equipment that can be installed and maintained easily in hazardous areas.

The intrinsically safe hazardous area certification permits the components to be mounted in a Zone 1 hazardous area with connectivity into Zone 0 and the associated apparatus certification of the 9468-ET IS Ethernet isolator and 9492-PS-PLUS power supply allow this equipment to be mounted in a Zone 1 hazardous area and connected to intrinsically safe equipment in a Zone 0 hazardous area.

In process automation it is also preferable to use a single cable to provide both power and communications to the end device. The 9470-ET/ETG range can deliver intrinsically safe power over Ethernet (PoEx) with a single Cat 5e or Cat 6 cable, allowing live connection and disconnection of the end device in Zone 0 and 1 hazardous areas.

Also, the new Gigabit range is suitable for bandwidth intensive applications and the 9476-ETG switch comes with advanced managed features. Extech will provide local IA certification.

