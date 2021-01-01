Gigabit intrinsically safe Ethernet

Eaton’s 9470 product range provides cost-effective intrinsically safe (IS) Gigabit Ethernet equipment that can be installed and maintained easily in hazardous areas.
The intrinsically safe hazardous area certification permits the components to be mounted in a Zone 1 hazardous area with connectivity into Zone 0 and the associated apparatus certification of the 9468-ET IS Ethernet isolator and 9492-PS-PLUS power supply allow this equipment to be mounted in a Zone 1 hazardous area and connected to intrinsically safe equipment in a Zone 0 hazardous area.
In process automation it is also preferable to use a single cable to provide both power and communications to the end device. The 9470-ET/ETG range can deliver intrinsically safe power over Ethernet (PoEx) with a single Cat 5e or Cat 6 cable, allowing live connection and disconnection of the end device in Zone 0 and 1 hazardous areas.
Also, the new Gigabit range is suitable for bandwidth intensive applications and the 9476-ETG switch comes with advanced managed features. Extech will provide local IA certification.
Fluke's intrinsically safe tools September 2021, Comtest
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.
Inventory management for LNG September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
Endress+Hauser’s innovative instrumentation and advanced inventory management solutions for LNG storage tanks ensure safe operation of plant and high levels of inventory transparency.
Smart machines improve safety September 2021, Rockwell Automation
Manufacturers can harness the power of data to improve their safety compliance and performance using two new smart safety devices from Rockwell Automation.
Troubleshooting process loops in Ex areas September 2021, Comtest
Tracking down problems within a process loop can be a difficult challenge in the best of environments. Doing so in an area that has the potential for explosion takes the degree of difficulty to another level.
Monitor access to cabinets July 2021, Turck Banner
A gas transfer station of the Villingen-Schwenningen municipal utility company uses Turck Banner’s IMX12-CCM to monitor control cabinets and thus offer reliable protection from manipulation.
Tube connector for Ex areas May 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...