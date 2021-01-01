Cummins appoints new dealers in southern Africa

November 2021 News



Racheal Njoroge.

Consistent with its strategic vision of innovating for customers to power their success, Cummins is constantly looking for new ways to serve its client base. Therefore, it has implemented the dealer model in Angola, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, with six new dealers appointed as a result.

“We are committed to serving our customer base in the southern African region through our new channel partners, giving them the capability to provide last-mile support,” explains Racheal Njoroge, MD, Cummins Southern Africa. “Cummins utilises this partnership model globally, with thousands of dealers appointed around the world, hence it is not something new we are introducing to the region.”

Cummins’ main path to market is through its distribution channels, fully or wholly owned entities, joint venture partnerships and independent distributors or dealers. “We are now transitioning to the dealer support model,” highlights Njoroge. “From a footprint perspective, Cummins is not reducing its coverage as a result. It is very important for our customers to understand that we are not exiting their regions.”

The benefits of appointing dealers compared to having a brick-and-mortar presence in-country is the added flexibility it affords Cummins in responding to customer requirements. “These entities are highly entrepreneurial and have a lot of inherent agility due to being involved with our customers at ground level,” adds Njoroge. “From a Cummins perspective, we are here to provide power solutions that empower our customers’ success.”

All the new partners have been provided with the necessary training to familiarise them with Cummins’ processes and procedures. Parts availability and technical training are critical elements of Cummins’ superior service, which the dealers will continue to provide, in addition to escalated support from the Cummins technical team. “This will allow a smooth transition in terms of customer support,” concludes Njoroge.

The new dealers appointed in the southern Africa region are as follows:

• Angola: Namib Diesel CC; and Máquínas e Tractores de Angola.

• Mozambique: S A Tube & Honing; TSM Engineering; Sociedade Unipessaol Limitada; and Equator Equipamentos SA.

• Zimbabwe: Applied Diesel & Power; and Machinery Exchange.

For more information contact Sbu Gule, Cummins Southern Africa, +27 11 451 3433 , sbu.gule@cummins.com, www.cummins.com





