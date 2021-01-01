Eaton Oxalis CCTV cameras available from Extech

November 2021 News

Extech Safety Systems is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Eaton to sell the Oxalis CCTV cameras in southern Africa. These products complement the industrial networking products from Eaton MTL & Extronics and the i.safe MOBILE communications products.

The Oxalis range of camera stations are made at the Eaton Sutton facility in the UK and cover all global certifications and temperature ranges. The products are made from 316L stainless steel and designed specifically for use in hazardous area or harsh environmental conditions, they are hard wearing, corrosion resistant and suitable for a variety of applications both onshore and offshore in oil and gas, marine, wind, chemical and many other industries where quality and durability are a pre-requisite.

Credit(s)

Extech Safety Systems





