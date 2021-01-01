Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Flameproof cable glands

November 2021 IS & Ex

A new flameproof cable gland range from Pratley allows for soft-bedding cables like PVC and the like, which are prone to creep, to be fitted to flameproof equipment without any concern regarding cable damage or poor long-term sealing.

The Pratley Taper-Tech flameproof range consists of glands in two unique categories. First is the Pratley Taper-Tech gland for armoured and braided cable. This is a ‘double compression’ gland, meaning it has both an inner and an outer seal. The second is the Pratley Taper-Tech single-seal flameproof gland, also for armoured and braided cable, but with a durable rubber shroud.

The unique feature of this flameproof cable gland range is that all versions are fitted with Pratley Taper-Tech flame seal technology, consisting of tapered seals made from superior, Pratley-developed, high-temperature and low compression-set elastomers. The seals all have a taper on the leading edge that abuts against the gland nipple taper on the inside. The taper on the bush and the one on the cable gland’s nipple are angled differently, which means that, under pressure from the front when it is tightened, this differential taper allows the bush to slide down the taper easily, reducing the force needed to achieve radial compression.

A major benefit of this technology is low initial radial pressure or a small amount of contact pressure on the cable. This is important because most cables in the field are made from PVC, which exhibits ‘cold flow’, meaning the relaxation of the cable bedding over time. Flameproof cable glands fitted to flameproof equipment are intended to seal against extremely high explosion pressures, which in many cases may be as high as 30 bar. For the seal to function properly, there must be adequate pressure between the seal and the gland bedding.

As the leading edge of the seal forms a taper in the direction of the applied explosive pressure, when this applied pressure increases so too does the contact radial seal pressure on the cable bedding. Once the pressure is relieved, the bush returns to its initial low-pressure state, so the high seal pressure is only on the cable when it is needed.

Taper-Tech completely negates cable damage usually experienced with subpar back seals, while complying to the stringent IECEx flameproof cable gland requirements.

For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, sales@pratley.co.za, www.pratleyelectrical.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 955 2190
Fax: +27 11 955 3918
Email: eldonk@pratley.co.za
www: www.pratleyelectrical.com
Articles: More information and articles about Pratley


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021, Pratley , News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.

Read more...
Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.

Read more...
Inventory management for LNG
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , IS & Ex
Endress+Hauser’s innovative instrumentation and advanced inventory management solutions for LNG storage tanks ensure safe operation of plant and high levels of inventory transparency.

Read more...
Smart machines improve safety
September 2021, Rockwell Automation , IS & Ex
Manufacturers can harness the power of data to improve their safety compliance and performance using two new smart safety devices from Rockwell Automation.

Read more...
Troubleshooting process loops in Ex areas
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Tracking down problems within a process loop can be a difficult challenge in the best of environments. Doing so in an area that has the potential for explosion takes the degree of difficulty to another level.

Read more...
Adjustable cable gland is easy to fit
August 2021, Pratley , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Pratley, produces a uniquely adjustable cable gland that fits any size armouring.

Read more...
Wi-Fi in South African underground coal mines
August 2021, Extech Safety Systems , Industrial Wireless, IS & Ex
In the author’s opinion, Wi-Fi and all it offers can dramatically improve safety in all industries, including underground coal mines.

Read more...
Monitor access to cabinets
July 2021, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
A gas transfer station of the Villingen-Schwenningen municipal utility company uses Turck Banner’s IMX12-CCM to monitor control cabinets and thus offer reliable protection from manipulation.

Read more...
Tube connector for Ex areas
May 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
Africa’s most advanced perlite facility
June 2021, Pratley , News
Percolite producer Pratley has a dedicated, state-of-the-art filter aid production facility that represents the most advanced plant on the continent.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved