When diagnosing problems, capturing and displaying small temperature variances makes all the difference. Comtest now offers Fluke’s Ti401 and TiX501 PRO series thermal cameras, recently fine-tuned to make it easier for technicians, engineers and electricians to get to the problem’s root cause faster by identifying hot and cold spots and apparent surface temperature differentials with a higher degree of confidence. These IR cameras have increased thermal sensitivity to capture minute differences and the latest Fluke technology for on-screen clarity to make it easy to visualise issues in the field.
The Fluke PRO series cameras introduce a leading-edge visual infrared experience with one of the smartest user interfaces available on the market. The units feature increased thermal sensitivity that captures the smallest measurement differences, the latest technology for on-screen clarity and lens compatibility to capture targets – from tiny to very large.
The Ti401 PRO thermal camera gives ‘in-focus’ images in a matter of seconds. LaserSharp Auto Focus uses a built-in laser distance meter that calculates and displays the distance from the designated target and immediately adjusts the focus. Other features include:
• Users see small details in the image and can discover anomalies faster with 640 x 480 resolution thermal images.
• The level of infrared and visible light can be adjusted (on camera) with patented IR-Fusion technology.
• Manage data, capture multiple measurements (mechanical, electrical and thermal) and organise them with Fluke Connect software.
• Top quality optics to transmit energy and produce high quality infrared images. (For additional product details visit www.bit.ly/3onuIGl.)
Fluke thermal cameras use only 100% diamond-turned germanium lenses with specialty coatings. The TiX501 PRO Hi-Res thermal camera allows for near as well as distant images. Interchangeable smart lenses require no calibration of the thermal camera and give users the versatility and image quality needed to conduct inspections in almost any environment. Advanced thermal sensitivity helps find subtle temperature differences easily.
