BMG’s heavy-duty mechanical face seals

BMG’s extensive range of seals and gaskets includes Trelleborg mechanical face (torric) seals, which have been specially engineered for rotating applications in arduous conditions. The seals are designed to withstand excessive wear and to prevent the ingress of harsh and abrasive external media in harsh environments. This robust sealing system offers optimum protection to equipment exposed to contamination and corrosion, thereby enhancing performance, reducing downtime and extending service life.

Typical applications for mechanical face seals are in heavy-duty mining equipment, including draglines, wheel loaders, shuttle cars, bucket wheels and haulage trucks. Torric seals are also designed for use in agricultural applications, for example, tractors, planters and harvesting equipment. In construction, these specialised seals enhance performance of road milling machines, concrete mixers, concrete pumps and dump trucks. The seals are also proven for high-performance in gearboxes, wind driven power stations and other applications with similar conditions, or where maintenance-free lifetime sealing is essential.

Two different types of Trelleborg mechanical face seals are available from BMG. Type DO, which is the most common, uses an O-ring as a secondary sealing element, while Type DF has an elastomer portion, with a diamond-shaped cross-section as a secondary sealing element, which replaces the O-ring.

Both types consist of two identical metal seal rings that are mounted in two separate housings, face-to-face on a lapped seal face. The metal rings are centred within their housings by an elastomer element. One half of the mechanical face seal remains static in the housing while the other half rotates with its counter face.

BMG’s extensive range of quality branded sealing products also includes rotary shaft, hydraulic and pneumatic seals, as well as allied products like O-rings, waved washers, circlips, mechanical seals, gland packing and adhesives. All sealing products meet the demands of the OEM and end user for efficient performance from equipment that needs to work harder and for longer periods as productivity levels increase.

