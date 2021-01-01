Editor's Choice
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Emission monitoring systems selection

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The ARC Advisory Group’s Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS) selection guide is designed to help organisations make informed choices when selecting emission monitoring systems. It includes both selection criteria and strategies for choosing the correct system, technology, and supplier.

Emission monitoring systems overview

Continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) are the traditional method of monitoring green-house gas emissions. CEMS is required by most national environmental regulatory authorities. Now, predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS), environmental protection agency (EPA)-approved EMSs, are being accepted by many countries. PEMS is a software-based emission monitoring solution that uses an emission model to predict emission levels. PEMS offers a less expensive alternative to CEMS, however, it needs to be validated with actual analysers.

Many suppliers are focusing on a services strategy that will centre on the significant potential offered by the IIoT. The use of connected and cloud-based solutions services across the product portfolio will provide improved uptime, reduced safety risks, and optimised processes. Suppliers are investing in products to be a part of Industry 4.0. IIoT-enabled connectivity, data management, and predictive analytics capabilities further increase customer value.

Extracted from ARC’s most recent Emission Monitoring Systems Global Market Research report, and drawing on years of EMS market coverage, this new guide will reduce your RFP development time and provide a sound foundation for expediting the product and supplier selection process.

Emission monitoring systems selection strategic issues

The following are a few of the strategic issues specifically covered in the Emission Monitoring Systems Selection Guide:

Seek emission monitoring systems with advanced solutions capabilities

Today, many users want more than the traditional systems provide. Users want centralised data storage with contextualised global data accessibility to enable the highest collaboration and effectiveness. There are changes in the way the leading users are deploying new-generation smart EMSs.

Evaluate suppliers and their solution capabilities

Users need to evaluate a supplier not only by product portfolio, but also by its capabilities for automation solutions. End users need to evaluate suppliers against the important aspect of application as described in the selection guide.

Deploy Industry 4.0

End user organisations continue to face a shortfall of qualified personnel, as fewer new workforce entries perceive process automation, process engineering, chemical engineering, or similar technical fields as attractive career paths. Furthermore, it can take up to two years to train a new hire effectively in the field of automation, and once trained, it may be difficult to retain that individual. This ‘brain drain’ is a major challenge for end user organisations, and advanced technology and automation can play a key role in filling the skills gap.

Additional ssues

The selection guide explores user objectives, business justification, application scope, and selection criteria, to help answer key selection questions. Typical questions companies face when selecting and implementing a solution include:

• How will IT/OT convergence and the emergence of the IIoT impact selection choices?

• How best to evaluate both technology and suppliers for support of the application and industry requirements?

• What tools and standards are available to address industrial security concerns?

• Who are the leading suppliers and innovators by region, industry and application?

• Which suppliers have been acquired by who, and for what purpose?

For more information contact Larry O'Brien, ARC Advisory Group, +1 339 793 3317, lobrien@arcweb.com, www.arcweb.com




