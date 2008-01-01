Pepperl+Fuchs acquires Aava Mobile Oy

September 2021 News

On 2 September, Pepperl+Fuchs strengthened its Mobile Computing and Communication business unit through the acquisition of Aava Mobile Oy. The Finland-based company, a specialist in the design and manufacture of ruggedised industrial smartphones and tablet computers, has been sold to the German-based Pepperl+Fuchs Group.

“We are delighted to bring our strength in designing next generation industrial smartphones and tablet computers into Pepperl+Fuchs and we expect numerous synergies out of this new setup,” says Markus Appel, CEO of Aava Mobile Oy.

“Aava's competence in designing enterprise mobile devices complements our ecom brand and the Mobile Computing and Communication business unit, and gives us access to leading-edge design competence,” concludes Dr. Gunther Kegel, CEO of Pepperl+Fuchs.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





