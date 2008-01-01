Pepperl+Fuchs acquires Aava Mobile Oy

On 2 September, Pepperl+Fuchs strengthened its Mobile Computing and Communication business unit through the acquisition of Aava Mobile Oy. The Finland-based company, a specialist in the design and manufacture of ruggedised industrial smartphones and tablet computers, has been sold to the German-based Pepperl+Fuchs Group.
“We are delighted to bring our strength in designing next generation industrial smartphones and tablet computers into Pepperl+Fuchs and we expect numerous synergies out of this new setup,” says Markus Appel, CEO of Aava Mobile Oy.
“Aava's competence in designing enterprise mobile devices complements our ecom brand and the Mobile Computing and Communication business unit, and gives us access to leading-edge design competence,” concludes Dr. Gunther Kegel, CEO of Pepperl+Fuchs.
Read more...MESA Africa – call for papers 2021 September 2021, MESA Africa NPC
, News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.
Read more...Omron joins The Valuable 500 September 2021, Omron Electronics
, News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.