Parker Hannifin announces new two-day online oil and gas event

September 2021 News

Parker Hannifin has announced that it will hold an online trade show dedicated to the oil and gas industry, on 6 and 7 October.

O&G to Energy

In a changing world, this event will welcome oil and gas professionals from across the globe to discuss the rapidly evolving energy world, together with related key challenges.

The discussions will focus on four key themes:

• Materials selection drivers – including challenges such as tackling corrosion, materials availability, and metallurgy considerations.

• Routes to carbon zero – this explores emissions reduction, hydrogen applications, electrification, renewables, and technology transfer options.

• Digitalisation and efficiency – which covers how to improve efficiency through enhanced asset management, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automation.

• Improved skills, training, and safety – in particular, technology-based training and best practices to ensure industry safety and reduce risk.

Parker will showcase the latest oil and gas technologies from a series of virtual exhibition booths. There will also be a training zone with free, live presentations; a designated lounge area where oil and gas professionals can connect; and a lecture cinema screening new expert content on-demand, including insights into industry trends from Diveena Danabalan, senior energy analyst at the Energy Industries Council.

Joachim Guhe, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Parker, concluded: “The energy industry is in transition, and we are proud to support many leading and growing companies on this journey.

“O&G; to Energy is all about exploring new ways of working, including opportunities to reduce emissions, streamline operations, boost productivity and make the best use of emerging technologies. We look forward to welcoming both new and established oil and gas contacts over the two days, and hope that delegates will find significant value in the activities available – from live training sessions to technical advice, on-demand lectures and networking opportunities.”

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Fax: +27 11 392 7213
Email: parker.southafrica@parker.com
www: www.parker.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa


