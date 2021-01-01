Electrified subsea actuator for offshore production
September 2021
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bosch Rexroth has engineered the SVA R2 Subsea Valve Actuator as a disruptive innovation for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process industry. It can replace conventional hydraulic cylinders without taking up additional space. It has an integrated electric controller that offers precise motion control and due to condition monitoring and a safety spring, it satisfies Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 in accordance with IEC 61508 and IEC 61511.
The actuator minimises energy consumption and is geared toward delicate ecosystems, while installation and operating costs are reduced. When the SVA R2 is used in subsea factories at a depth of up to 4000 metres, hydraulic pipes or power units are no longer required. The power supply, which is already installed for sensors, is adequate to ensure the reliable operation of the actuators. These functions, the operating life and actuator safety have been successfully tested in accordance with international standards.
Previously, process system operators relied mainly on hydraulic cylinders to open and close subsea valves with a quarter turn and a defined force. With offshore installations like oil and gas production, these cylinders are supplied by a central hydraulic power unit with hydraulic pipes several kilometres long. This uses a great deal of energy to compensate for the cumulated losses and cannot control the movement with precision.
Plant engineers and operators relied on hydraulic cylinders because they are the only components to offer field-proven safety systems with a mechanical spring in a compact design. Conventional electric actuators do not have a safety function like this due to the size and weight requirements. Other designs to ensure safety using subsea batteries cannot guarantee the reliable closing of valves over the required operating life of up to 25 years.
For the agile development of the SVA R2, the Bosch Rexroth team worked closely with suppliers and operators of offshore installations and international universities. The new module comprises a pressure-compensated container incorporating an electric drive, a motion control system and a safety device, which can replace the previously used hydraulic cylinders on a 1:1 basis. It requires only one cable for the power supply and communication. The SVA R2 is designed to actuate valves reliably with the power supply that is commonly used for subsea sensors. Switching to compact and safe electric actuators means that the hydraulic pipes several kilometres long and the associated power units and controllers are no longer required.
For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
Further reading:
Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
September 2021, Macsteel Fluid Control
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.
Read more...
Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves
September 2021, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit.
Read more...
Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs
August 2021, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...
Read more...
Locally manufactured knife gate valves
August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.
Read more...
Protect your pump and keep it longer
July 2021, Elemental Analytics
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Unexpectedly losing a pump is often an expensive or even a dangerous problem in a chemical plant.
Read more...
Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline
June 2021
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.
Read more...
New flange monoblock with shut-off valve
March 2021, WIKA Instruments
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
WIKA’s new monoblock with flange design integrates a shut-off valve to separate the process from the instrument side.
Read more...
The Stafsjö HX story – greater demand calls for action
February 2021, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
As a knife gate valve supplier, Stafsjö supplies product solutions to realise efficiency and production goals in pulp and paper applications.
Read more...
Drives for solar-powered pump systems
February 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG advises on how to optimise efficiency and extend the service life of solar-powered pumping systems by selecting the correct drives.
Read more...
Optimise fermentation in alcoholic beverage manufacturing through proper valve selection
February 2021, ASCO
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson can help select the right fluid automation products to meet all unique requirements.
Read more...