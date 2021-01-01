Siemens gateway for the process industry

September 2021 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

When it comes to digitalisation in the process industry, field instrumentation is a central source of data. The Sitrans CC240 IOT gateway establishes a second data channel, which makes available field data that was previously hidden from the user, without adversely affecting the existing control technology. The system creates a direct connection between the field device and IT or the cloud and reads not only basic process values but also identification, configuration and diagnostics parameters for any HART device of Version 5 or later. The system then makes this data available via an OPC UA server or the Siemens MindSphere IoT-as-a-Service solution.

Asset monitoring solutions

The data is harmonised in line with the Namur Open Architecture information model. This creates a standard perspective on the installed base – regardless of the technology and manufacturer – which means that digital applications can be created for the first time, for both on and off-premise environments. For example, asset monitoring and management solutions can be implemented, particularly for smaller plants.

Sitrans CC240 supports the connection of up to 64 devices and has an on-board web server with the necessary configuration options and management views so that additional tools are not required.

Dedicated monitoring app

With Sitrans store IQ from Siemens, the user has an app for stock monitoring and management in production and logistics. Filling levels of tanks, silos, racks or other storage facilities are measured and acquired, then transmitted via the Sitrans CC240 or familiar MindConnect gateways to Siemens MindSphere. Sitrans store IQ visualises the acquired data and generates alarms and events.

These can be user-defined and could, for example, trigger notifications via SMS or e-mail. The open system provides many advantages: it is possible to customise the structure and display and to acquire and process any desired variables. The cloud technology supports full scalability, which goes hand in hand with the flexibility of Sitrans CC240. Sitrans store IQ can therefore be used for anything from a few local containers to larger tank farms or even globally distributed infrastructures.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens Digital Industries





